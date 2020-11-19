Plans for new gym to replace Kimler approved by Argenta-Oreana board

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The firm recommended a 3D scan of the building, which revealed the north and south walls are leaning outward at the top and the walls do not include structural reinforcements such as rebar. The tension bars on the north and south sides were never properly anchored into the block or brick. Kimler was built 70 years ago and building codes have changed since then.

The district contacted Mohr & Kerr Engineering & Land Surveying, P.C for a second opinion on the condition of Kimler Gym and Timothy Roecker of that firm provided a report in which he advised the district to remove and replace the entire roof structure and two of the existing walls, which would be a significant expense.

After receiving approval from the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education and the Illinois State Board of Education for an emergency health/life/safety amendment, the school board voted on Nov. 9 to demolish and replace the gym and the asbestos abatement project which is also required.