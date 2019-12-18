Polar Express adds a new stop at Warrensburg-Latham Elementary

WARRENSBURG — Students walking into Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School on Wednesday were in for a surprise.

Teachers stayed late into the evening on Tuesday to transform the building into The Polar Express. They began as soon as the kids were cleared out and the last touches were finished around 9 p.m.

“I was really amazed by it, because I didn't know they could do all this in such a short amount of time,” said Brooklyn Jackson, a third-grader.

First-grade teacher Kim Hermann said she won't take credit for the idea, because the whole staff pitched in both to cook up the plan and to implement it. The Parent-Teacher Association paid for the supplies, and the teachers did as much preparation ahead of time as possible.

The bulletin boards had been covered with black paper and tape put up around doorways before Tuesday. Principal Laura Anderson said, laughing, that the kids seemed to think the hallways were due to be painted. They never guessed what was really in store.