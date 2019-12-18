Polar Express adds a new stop at Warrensburg-Latham Elementary

WARRENSBURG — Students walking into Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School on Wednesday were in for a surprise.
Teachers stayed late into the evening on Tuesday to transform the building into The Polar Express. They began as soon as the kids were cleared out and the last touches were finished around 9 p.m.
“I was really amazed by it, because I didn't know they could do all this in such a short amount of time,” said Brooklyn Jackson, a third-grader.
First-grade teacher Kim Hermann said she won't take credit for the idea, because the whole staff pitched in both to cook up the plan and to implement it. The Parent-Teacher Association paid for the supplies, and the teachers did as much preparation ahead of time as possible.
The bulletin boards had been covered with black paper and tape put up around doorways before Tuesday. Principal Laura Anderson said, laughing, that the kids seemed to think the hallways were due to be painted. They never guessed what was really in store.
Kids and teachers were also arrayed in their most festive Christmas pajamas, which the students knew about ahead of time, including one young man in full Grinch-as-Santa costume, complete with green Grinchy slippers.
Hermann's class always reads the book “The Polar Express” this time of year, she said, and the day's activities included reading and math games.
“It's not just about having fun,” she said. “We're working, too.”
In a back room of the library, Christmas lights were the only illumination, with a Christmas tree and a cotton-batting snowman, and Santa Claus in person, who read “A Visit From St. Nicholas” to groups of children. Santa told the kids he was skipping a piece of the classic poem because it talked about smoking and Santa does not approve of nor encourage smoking.
Santa's domain was the favorite part of third-grader Landon Williams, who was especially taken with the lighted snowman, and Brooklyn said the room was “relaxing.”
On the floor throughout the elementary wing, teachers had created “railroad” with strips of tape and kids walked on it as if they were on the Polar Express. The engine itself, made of painted cardboard and built by Hermann, was in a hallway junction, and each class took turns posing for photos.
“How can you resist kids in pajamas posing by the Polar Express?” Anderson said.
The photos will be available for parents to buy at the annual family reading night, she said, which is also a fundraiser for the PTA.
The nurse's office was remade into the Reindeer Hospital, and the school office was the ticket booth. Jingle bells were stored in a freezer in the cafeteria.
“That way, when we hand them out to the kids, they'll be cold, as if they came from the North Pole,” Anderson said.
