Police say threatening messages found in Mount Zion school

DECATUR — Mount Zion police "will have an increased presence at all school buildings" following the discovery of threatening graffiti at the high school, authorities said.

Police in a statement said the graffiti was found in three restrooms at Mount Zion High School. Police responded to the complaint at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

"Interviews were conducted with some staff and students, but no additional information was uncovered that would substantiate these threats," the statement said. "Threats made against students, staff, or school buildings are a serious crime and the Mt. Zion Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation. While these threats are unsubstantiated at this time, the Mt. Zion Police Department takes all school threats very seriously."

Anyone with information is asked to call contact police at (217) 864-4012.

