Positive case of COVID-19 at Lutheran School Association

DECATUR -- A second-grade student at Lutheran School Association and a student at Futures Unlimited have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Monday.
LSA secondary Principal Allison Nolen said the student has been home since Thursday and tested positive on Monday.
The school is cleaned thoroughly daily and students wear masks.
"We verified that no student or staff member had close contact with the positive case," Nolen said. "We alerted all families from that classroom and school-wide that we have a case and encouraged them to make the decision about whether or not to send their students. The rooms are all cleaned and sanitized each evening and again on Fridays so we feel confident there. We are constantly revisiting how to keep the kids and staff safe and will continue to do so. And we will pray that our student and his family stays healthy and that no one else is affected."
Brian Plummer, director of Futures, said the student there felt fine and had no fever on Aug. 17-18, the first two days of school, but when he felt ill on Aug. 19, he stayed home from school and was tested for COVID. On Aug. 24, the results came back positive. The student is now symptom-free and has been released to return to school.
Plummer consulted the Macon County Health Department and Decatur Public Schools' buildings and grounds department, and because the building is deep-cleaned and disinfected daily, and students wear masks, no further measures needed to be taken, he said.
"Everybody is wearing masks,using hand sanitizers, the teachers are wiping down desks between classes, the halls are one direction only and, knock on wood, we're 11 days into the quarter and attendance is OK," Plummer said.
