Positive COVID-19 test at Argenta-Oreana Elementary School

OREANA — A person at Argenta-Oreana Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent out to families on Friday.

Superintendent Damian Jones said the district would not identify the person or persons by department or grade level in order to protect their privacy.

The district is working with the Macon County Health Department to identify anyone who had been in close contact, The health department will notify those people.

The letter said the district will continue ongoing self-certification of staff and students entering buildings, require face coverings and temperature checks, and continuous cleaning and sanitation efforts. Anyone at the buildings who becomes ill will be sent home immediately.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 2,206 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease across the state, including 47 additional confirmed deaths.

Illinois officials have released trick-or-treating guidelines. Here are the highlights.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

