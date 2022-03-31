 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Power outage cancels Richland classes

DECATUR — Due to a power outage on campus, Richland Community College will be closed the remainder Thursday, March 31.

Remaining day classes and all evening classes are canceled, Tracy Withrow, director of marketing and public relations said in an e-mail.

Students should contact their instructors if they have any questions about their class.

