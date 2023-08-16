DECATUR – Prairie Heart Foundation will hold Powered by Prairie, a heart walk and health fair, 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.

Proceeds benefit local Prairie cardiac rehab services in Breese, Decatur, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Litchfield, O’Fallon, Shelbyville and Springfield. Donations will support new equipment, participant incentives, specialized programs, colleague training and facility improvements.

Register at prairieheart.org/powered-by-prairie-heart-walk by Sept. 8.

Cost is $20 for Prairie Cardiac rehab participants; individuals, $25; family, $80 for four. All registrations include a Prairie T-shirt and choice of ball cap or cooling towel.

Event and activities are suitable for all ages. No pets are allowed. Fundraising pages can be created at justgiving.com/campaign/poweredbyprairie.

For questions, contact Brandy Grove, Prairie Heart Foundation manager of philanthropy, at brandy.grove@hshs.org or 217-814-5177.

10 ways to promote a healthier heart 10 ways to promote a healthier heart Reduce your sodium consumption Avoid saturated and trans fats Limit added sugar Incorporate more whole foods into your diet Manage your stress levels Exercise regularly Don't smoke Check your blood pressure at home Schedule regular health screenings Understand your family's health history