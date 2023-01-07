Prep Academy applications open

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools eighth-graders who want to earn an associate's degree while they earn a high school diploma can now apply for the Prep Academy.

This will be the third cohort in the program, which is a cooperative venture between Richland Community College and Decatur schools. The program is free to students, who take classes both from Decatur teachers and Richland professors during their high school years, earning an associate's degree at no cost to them or their families.

Students must submit an application along with all required documents, including a letter of recommendation and a five paragraph essay, by Jan. 30.

Parents are required to register for and attend one of the following orientation sessions:

● Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 11 a.m. or 6 p.m.

● Thursday, Jan. 19, at 11 a.m. or 5:00 p.m.

To register and to submit a student application, visit dps61.org/prepacademy.

