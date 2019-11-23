Preschool spotlight: Pershing Early Learning Center gives kids tools for success

DECATUR — Tiny children move through the halls at Pershing Early Learning Center, lined up behind teachers and walking in as orderly a manner as 3- and 4-year-olds can be expected to walk.
The grant-funded prekindergarten program is designed to provide early learning experiences for children who may be at risk of not being successful, said Principal Sarah Knuppel. Serving children from birth to age 5, it is the oldest of the Decatur Public Schools' pre-K programs, which together serve 528 students.
“Our target population is kids who may be, based on socioeconomic factors, social history factors, may have a greater tendency to not be successful in kindergarten,” Knuppel said. “The thought being that if we provide them with early exposure to education, they're more likely to be on target for kindergarten.”
Several programs are offered:
- Early Beginnings is a home visiting program for families with children up to age 5 who may be considered “at risk.” It is funded by the Illinois State Board of Education. Services include periodic screenings and assessments, book and toy lending library, parent groups, family nights, and counseling referrals.
- Early Childhood Special Education serves children with special needs.
- Family Services Department provides support services such as food assistance, employment and job search, mental health services, housing programs, clothing and furniture referrals, energy assistance, and transportation.
- Pre-kindergarten offers early learning programs to give children the tools and skills they need to be successful in kindergarten.
“One of the things we've noticed is that sometimes parents don't notice that their kids are different from other kids until they get them in a setting where they're with other kids,” Knuppel said. “Typically they see them in isolation where their child may be the only child at home, and a child that is the sole focus of a space is different from a child that's one of 15 or one of 20.
“But also, I think that sometimes what is typical for one child in a house may not be typical when we put them in a setting with other kids.”
Children undergo an academic and social/emotional screening one-on-one to determine if they are eligible, Knuppel said. The child completes the academic portion and the parent has an extensive interview, and that information helps the staff identify the kids who are falling outside the expectations for a child that age.
Sometimes the screening uncovers a speech or physical delay, and the child can be referred to Macon-Piatt Special Education. The full screening takes about 90 minutes.
You have free articles remaining.
“So many of the risk factors come from parent history,” Knuppel said. “We ask a lot of really personal questions, just to really help us identify whether the family would benefit from some early academic instruction. Probably that interview portion with the parent is 25 or 30 minutes.”
The more risk factors a child and his or her family have, the greater the chance for difficulty later, she said, such as homelessness, high levels of poverty, developmental delays, teen parents, a family history of drug or alcohol abuse and parents being deployed.
Of 702 kindergartners who started in Decatur schools in August, 166 had no experience in an organized program, either day care or preschool. Less than half came from Decatur Public Schools programs.
Parents whose children are not enrolled in any program can do plenty to help their kids be ready even without them, however, and Pershing's staff can help if parents want to call and ask.
Some of Knuppel's suggestions:
- Conversation.
- Use what's around you.
- Help kids learn to recognize colors and letters using household items, things in the grocery store and signs as you drive around town.
- Read to them every day. Expose them to as many different situations as you can.
- Developing language skills so the child can express himself is important, so talk to your children and let them talk to you.
“We talk about how can we build a community, how can we increase awareness with kindergarten readiness,” said Charlotte Thompson, director of curriculum and instruction – elementary.
Day care providers from throughout Decatur were invited to visit recently. Nine programs' representatives came and discussed how to get the information to families in Decatur.
“The standards have changed over the years,” Thompson said. “We have high expectations for our kindergartners and it's statewide.”
No excuses: 47 vintage photos of Decatur playing football
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter