Preschool spotlight: Pershing Early Learning Center gives kids tools for success

“One of the things we've noticed is that sometimes parents don't notice that their kids are different from other kids until they get them in a setting where they're with other kids,” Knuppel said. “Typically they see them in isolation where their child may be the only child at home, and a child that is the sole focus of a space is different from a child that's one of 15 or one of 20.

“But also, I think that sometimes what is typical for one child in a house may not be typical when we put them in a setting with other kids.”

Children undergo an academic and social/emotional screening one-on-one to determine if they are eligible, Knuppel said. The child completes the academic portion and the parent has an extensive interview, and that information helps the staff identify the kids who are falling outside the expectations for a child that age.

Sometimes the screening uncovers a speech or physical delay, and the child can be referred to Macon-Piatt Special Education. The full screening takes about 90 minutes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“So many of the risk factors come from parent history,” Knuppel said. “We ask a lot of really personal questions, just to really help us identify whether the family would benefit from some early academic instruction. Probably that interview portion with the parent is 25 or 30 minutes.”