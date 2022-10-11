Preston Jackson Park dedication postponed

DECATUR — The ceremony dedicating the green space at 337 N. Water St. Preston Jackson Park has been postponed until 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

The Decatur City Council passed a resolution in June to name the park in honor of Jackson, a Decatur native and nationally known artist whose work can be found throughout Central Illinois. One of his sculptures is in the park.

The event had been scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The event will include the unveiling of a brass plaque honoring Jackson as well as park signs denoting Preston Jackson Park. there will be food for purchase and live jazz music.