Preston Jackson Park 'proof all things are possible'

DECATUR – The downtown park formerly known simply as “the green space” on North Water Street finally has a name, and it's Preston Jackson Park.

Jackson said he was still “taking it in” but he thanked “all these beautiful faces” who had attended the dedication.

“What's really nice about it is I still remember simple things, conversations, and wasn't there a theater down here called the Empress?” he said, asking old friends nearby who confirmed that there was. “We're doing a book, got some people working on this right now, and all of the research, it's just interesting to do the research about it because Decatur means so much to me, of course, all places that you were raised and you call it home, and it means a lot.”

He said he wanted to thank everybody who has been supportive all his life, but feared forgetting to mention some because there were so many.

Dozens of people who know the artist thronged the downtown park on Friday and when the dedication was over, swarmed around him to relive old times, congratulate him, reintroduce themselves or just offer their congratulations.

Jackson, a renowned artist and Decatur native, created the sculpture “From the Cottonfield to the Battlefield” in the center of the park and that was dedicated in 2009.

Bridgett Bond attended the dedication of the sculpture and returned on Friday for the naming of the park.

“I was excited and I thought 'I'm going to show up for this,'” Bond said. “When I come to the bank, I always look over (at the park) to see if it's still standing and I think what's surprising is to see how many people utilize the park, sit here and have lunch, which is really nice.”

The 78-year-old Jackson specializes in bronze and steel sculpture and painting. After graduation from Stephen Decatur High School, he attended Millikin University and worked at Revere Copper, while also performing with his jazz band, Preston Jackson and the Rhythm Aces. After Millikin, he obtained a master of fine arts degree at the University of Illinois, and taught fine art at Millikin and Western Illinois University before joining the Art Institute of Chicago. He is currently owner of The Raven Gallery in Peoria.

His works can be found in cities throughout Illinois and in 1998, he was named Laureate of the Lincoln Academy in Illinois.

“It just doesn't get any better than this,” said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. “We're here to celebrate one of our very own, renowned sculptor and artist Preston Jackson. Mr. Jackson was born and raised right here in Decatur and teaches us that all things are possible if you have a dream and passion and believe in yourself and your talent.”

Jim Taylor, whose efforts led to the park being named in Jackson's honor, “starts a lot of the stuff that happens in Decatur,” Moore Wolfe said.

Council member Bill Faber walks through the park every day, Taylor said, and one day when he saw Faber walking, he stopped him and suggested the park should be named after Jackson, and Faber agreed it was a good idea.

“I got all the pictures and the history of Preston, and I presented it to the city council,” Taylor said. “They thought about it for a month and they thought about it for another month and it finally came up for a vote, and they all voted for it. Every one of them voted for it. Every one.”

If some time in the future, somebody wants to put a building where the park is, Taylor quipped, he plans to insist they name the building after Jackson, too.

Taylor handled the unveiling of the plaque bearing the park's new name, surrounded by most members of the city council.

State Sen. Doris Turner congratulated Decatur for having a world-renowned artist as a native, and said a couple of Jackson's works are on display in Springfield, making the two cities “sister cities.”

“We built this monument back when I was on the city council,” said Rep. Dan Caulkins, referring to Jackson's sculpture. “This is a day that's been a long time coming.”