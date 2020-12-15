Prince not seeking reelection to Richland board; Filing period continues for April 6 election

DECATUR — Randy Prince said he does not plan to run for another term on the Richland Community College Board of Trustees.

"I’ve served for 20 years, the college has great leadership and is doing as well as it can during COVID-19. It’s time for me to step away and let others help guide the future of RCC," Prince said.

Jaime Shobe-Brown and incumbent Tom Ritter have filed petitions to run for the three available seats. The seat currently held by Vicki Carr is also up for election.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two additional candidates filed for Decatur school board. They are Kevin Collins-Brown and Ferlaxnes Carson. Also filing Tuesday were incumbent Staci Bogue-Buchholz, David Zaske and Victoria L. Williams for the Warrensburg-Latham school board; incumbent Matthew Crawford for for Maroa-Forsyth school board; Bradley A. Hunt for for Meridian school board; and incumbent Heather McConnell-Smith and Justin Phillips for for Argenta-Oreana school board.

Robert (Bob) Brilley, II and Stacey Young, both incumbents, have filed their petitions for Decatur Park Board's two open seats.

Filing for the April 6 election began Monday and will continue through Dec. 21. The filing period also includes members of area city councils and village boards.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.