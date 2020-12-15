 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prince not seeking reelection to Richland board; Filing period continues for April 6 election
0 comments
alert top story

Prince not seeking reelection to Richland board; Filing period continues for April 6 election

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Randy Prince said he does not plan to run for another term on the Richland Community College Board of Trustees.

"I’ve served for 20 years, the college has great leadership and is doing as well as it can during COVID-19. It’s time for me to step away and let others help guide the future of RCC," Prince said.

Jaime Shobe-Brown and incumbent Tom Ritter have filed petitions to run for the three available seats. The seat currently held by Vicki Carr is also up for election.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Two additional candidates filed for Decatur school board. They are Kevin Collins-Brown and Ferlaxnes Carson. Also filing Tuesday were incumbent Staci Bogue-Buchholz,  David Zaske and Victoria L. Williams for the Warrensburg-Latham school board; incumbent Matthew Crawford for for Maroa-Forsyth school board; Bradley A. Hunt for for Meridian school board; and incumbent Heather McConnell-Smith and  Justin Phillips for for Argenta-Oreana school board.

Robert (Bob) Brilley, II and Stacey Young, both incumbents, have filed their petitions for Decatur Park Board's two open seats. 

Filing for the April 6 election began Monday and will continue through Dec. 21. The filing period also includes members of area city councils and village boards. 

Recognize anyone? Archive photos of Christmas in Decatur

1 of 24

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News