Pritzker: All Illinois schools to close Tuesday until March 30; coronavirus numbers increase by 14

UPDATE: Illinois Education Association President Kathi Griffin released the following statement about Illinois schools being closed starting Tuesday:
“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we applaud the governor for taking action to keep our students, our schools and our communities safe. Thank you for hearing our voices and recognizing our concerns. We especially appreciate efforts to make sure students will continue to receive two meals each day and that funding will not be interrupted. We realize closing schools across the state is a decision that comes with enormous responsibility. There is no replacement for the one-to-one connection between our educators and our students, but health and safety take precedence. We will get through this. We must continue to stand together.”
Our earlier story ...
CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered the closing of every school in the state until March 30 starting Tuesday amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
Even as other states and large cities shut down schools this week, officials in Illinois and Chicago said they were not yet prepared to take that step in Chicago or statewide. Public health officials also said children appear to be less likely to become ill and those that do have milder cases.
Pritzker announced his decision in Chicago where more than 355,000 public school students will be affected. Statewide, nearly 2 million students will not be returning to the classroom.
“None of the choices that we have had to make over the last week have been easy or simple,” Pritzker said. “All of these choices have cascading effects.”
A day earlier, Pritzker mandated the cancellation of events of more than 1,000 people and encouraged organizers of events with at least 250 attendees to cancel on their own.
“Having the general public stay home one day at a time will have a massive effect on bending this curve,” he said. "And that means lives saved."
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
The closing of schools comes the same week that many large universities in Illinois suspended in-person classes due to concerns about the virus, including the University of Illinois, Southern Illinois, DePaul, Northwestern and Illinois State universities.
On Thursday, the Illinois High School Association limited attendance at the remaining games in this year’s 2020 boys basketball tournament and other sporting events. Also, the University of Chicago on Thursday joined other major Illinois universities to institute remote learning for the spring quarter to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The Diocese of Springfield also Friday announced that all Catholic schools will be closed the week of March 16.
Statewide, education officials estimate that classes for at least 199,000 additional students had already been canceled. A spokeswoman for the Illinois State Board of Education said that total is based on schools or districts to voluntarily report their decision to the state.
On Thursday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all of the state's public and private schools closed for three weeks through April 5 to combat the spread of a rising number of coronavirus cases.
Officially, the number of those infected in the United States was put at around 1,300 Friday, with at least 41 deaths. Experts fear that when the problems with testing are resolved, a flood of patients will hit the nation's emergency rooms.
But that will also give health authorities a clearer picture of the outbreak, enabling them to allocate resources where they are needed.
“What’s most important now is that we get the testing done,” said Richard Pollack, president of the American Hospital Association.
This is a developing story. Watch live video of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's press conference about the coronavirus pandemic.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Most people recover from the virus in a matter of weeks, as has happened in mainland China.
Reacting to reports of dwindling supplies of respirator masks, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted relaxed recommendations this week for protective gear and said looser-fitting surgical masks are OK for doctors and nurses to wear when treating patients who may be sick from the coronavirus.
In another change, the CDC said coronavirus patients can be cared for in single-patient rooms with the door closed and do not need to be placed in specialized airborne-infection isolation rooms.
The Associated Press and Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.