Pritzker: Illinois schools to close from Tuesday until March 30; coronavirus numbers increase

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered the closing of every school in the state until March 30 starting Tuesday amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

Even as other states and large cities shut down schools this week, officials in Illinois and Chicago said they were not yet prepared to take that step in Chicago or statewide. Public health officials also said children appear to be less likely to become ill and those that do have milder cases.

Pritzker announced his decision in Chicago where more than 355,000 public school students will be affected. Statewide, nearly 2 million students will not be returning to the classroom.

“None of the choices that we have had to make over the last week have been easy or simple,” Pritzker said. “All of these choices have cascading effects.”

A day earlier, Pritzker mandated the cancellation of events of more than 1,000 people and encouraged organizers of events with at least 250 attendees to cancel on their own.

“Having the general public stay home one day at a time will have a massive effect on bending this curve,” he said. "And that means lives saved."