Pritzker visits Boys and Girls Club to mark limited opening of facility

DECATUR — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday used the Boys & Girls Club in Decatur as a backdrop to underscore the importance of child care and early childhood education. The tour came as officials adapt to new rules required by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was glad to see, with very little prompting, to show how they were socially distancing, everybody put their arms out like this,” Pritzker said, holding his arms straight out at his sides. “I loved to see that the kids were enthusiastic and also the smiles on their faces, even when they can't be outdoors, they're inside and they're smiling.”
The 859 N. Jasper St. organization was closed for several weeks. It opened on Monday with limited capacity of 65 children instead of the usual 150, said Executive Director Shamika Bond, with children assigned to classrooms depending on their interests, wearing masks and keeping 6 feet apart.
“We pretty much cut our membership in half,” she said. Instead of free play, they spend time in scheduled activities with shifts in the gym, outdoors and other common areas to maintain social distancing.
Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, who accompanied Pritzker along with Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, said she was relieved the club is open so the children have somewhere to go again. With schools closed since March, kids were at loose ends.
“That is a heavy weight off all of us, not having to worry about them,” she said. “And if you lay your head on your pillow at night and you're alive and healthy, we thank our governor for that.”
Scherer said she and Manar, and the other legislators, worked to ensure that funding for programs like the Boys & Girls Club was in the recently passed budget, which Pritzker said on Tuesday he will “proudly sign.”
Budgets may seem boring, Pritzker said, but Illinois went without one for two years until last year and budgets are “moral documents.”
“It's an expression of what we believe in and a reflection of who we are,” Priztker said.
Manar said the session in which the budget was passed was abbreviated, but that didn't mean the legislators got less done.
“We support the work of Shamika and the staff here at the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur,” Manar said. “So many good things happen within the walls of this building. I always leave here in a very good mood when I come because of all the good work that happens for the children of Decatur at the club here.”
It was important not to “slash and burn” programs that have an impact on children, he said.
“We made that choice and I think it was the right choice in the budget we passed,” he said. “It's important to note that COVID-19 hasn't gone away. It's still very much a part of our lives and will be for months to come.”
Coping with the virus, he said, means providing the resources that facilities like the Boys & Girls Club need, such as protective masks, and funding programs and child care to allow parents to go back to work when they're called.
The governor also took questions, ranging from whether he had decided to cancel the Illinois State Fair to whether appearing in crowds with protesters sends a mixed message.
Pritzker responded to criticism he has received, particularly from Republicans, for taking part in large demonstrations in Chicago where thousands of people at a time have gathered to protest racism and police brutality in the wake of the death last week of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died at the hands of a white police officer.
Illinois Republican Party spokesman Joe Hackler issued a statement Tuesday saying Pritzker was clearly violating his own orders and calling his action, “a slap in the face to every Illinoisan who has been diligently following them.”
Pritzker was unapologetic.
“Sometimes I go places, and it's very difficult to get socially distanced when an awful lot of people show up,” he said. “And I'm not going to run away. And especially at this moment, it's important to express ourselves. It's important to stand up for people's first amendment rights. And I'm talking about the peaceful protesters across the state. It's important to have the governor stand with them on issues that are important to the state and progress that we need to make.”
The fair, Pritzker also said, has not yet been canceled. He is waiting as long as possible to make that decision while bearing in mind that an event of that size requires so much logistical planning that it can't be put off for long.
The state is currently reopening in phases, as coronavirus numbers decline. The earliest date that regions can move into Phase 4 is June 26, Pritzker said, and though the state is heading in the right direction, it's impossible to predict what the situation will be by then.
“Remember we don't arbitrarily pick those numbers,” he said. “It's about incubation periods, it's about monitoring what happens once we lift some restrictions, as we did when we moved to Phase 3. We're much more open. I know there are people that look at the protesters that were out and then look at the infection rates a couple of days after and say 'See, people aren't getting sick, it doesn't transmit.'”
It will take weeks, he said, before the hospitalization rates would show whether COVID-19 rates rise as a result of the protests.
He had a similar answer for when or whether schools will open in the fall. He is consulting with medical experts daily, he said, and can't predict when a decision will be made until later in the summer. He said he knows school districts need as much notice as possible to prepare for the school year, whether that's a full, normal opening, some kind of limited attendance opening, or remote learning as was the case in the spring.
“I've been in touch with (the Illinois State Board of Education) yesterday and today about this,” said Rep. Sue Scherer, who accompanied Pritzker and Sen. Andy Manar. “What ISBE told me is if we're still in Phase 4, the schools could open but they would have to have a maximum capacity of 50 students.”
As the chairwoman of the education committee, Scherer said, she has been in meetings where they discussed different scenarios, from “Day A and Day B” to some kids attending in the morning and others in the afternoon, siblings coming one day, non-siblings another and other ideas.
“That decision has not been made, but if I were a parent right now, and I am a grandparent of children in school, I would not be satisfied right now,” she said. “If we're still in Phase 4 (in August), the limit would be 50, so that means either it's going to have to be some hybrid school or we'd have to be in Phase 5 to be in school.”
