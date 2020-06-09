Pritzker visits Boys and Girls Club to mark limited opening of facility

“Remember we don't arbitrarily pick those numbers,” he said. “It's about incubation periods, it's about monitoring what happens once we lift some restrictions, as we did when we moved to Phase 3. We're much more open. I know there are people that look at the protesters that were out and then look at the infection rates a couple of days after and say 'See, people aren't getting sick, it doesn't transmit.'”

It will take weeks, he said, before the hospitalization rates would show whether COVID-19 rates rise as a result of the protests.

He had a similar answer for when or whether schools will open in the fall. He is consulting with medical experts daily, he said, and can't predict when a decision will be made until later in the summer. He said he knows school districts need as much notice as possible to prepare for the school year, whether that's a full, normal opening, some kind of limited attendance opening, or remote learning as was the case in the spring.

“I've been in touch with (the Illinois State Board of Education) yesterday and today about this,” said Rep. Sue Scherer, who accompanied Pritzker and Sen. Andy Manar. “What ISBE told me is if we're still in Phase 4, the schools could open but they would have to have a maximum capacity of 50 students.”