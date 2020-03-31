Pritzker: 'We just don't know' when schools will reopen

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that he simply does not know when schools will reopen or how long his stay-at-home order will remain in effect.

"We just don't know," Pritzker said. "There is so much we don't know, and we're trying to evaluate everything every day. There's really new information coming every day. ... I would say that it's something that we have to consider, whether to extend and if we did, for how long.

"I promise you, as I have every day -- stood up here and told you what I'm thinking -- I'll let you know as soon as that order will change."

Both orders -- the one that keeps more than 2 million children home from ­school and the one that keeps residents in their homes unless they have to go out for essential work or groceries -- remain set to expire April 7.

Pritzker made the remarks during his regular daily news conference to provide updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 cases in Illinois.