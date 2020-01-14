Proposed Decatur school names: ‘Montessori Academy for Peace,’ ‘Kaleidoscope Campus,’ others

The committee also considered changing the name of Hope Academy, but is recommending the name remain as is.

Superintendent Paul Fregeau said the process involved parent and student input.

“There is enough angst about combining schools and moving schools so if the parents and students can have ownership of that (the school names) right off the bat, that will be very positive for the transition,” Fregeau said. French Academy’s potential new name was created by a third grade student.

The board will vote on the new names Jan. 28.

Board members also approved in a unanimous vote new district boundaries, which hadn’t been assessed in over 20 years. District officials said the boundaries were evaluated to eliminate shortcomings in the current system, such as situations in which some students were unable to attend schools in their neighborhoods.

“We had all of the hard conversations to try to formulate the boundaries,” said Fred Bouchard, assistant superintendent of support services. He said no school has 90% of one demographic. “We tried to find balance.”