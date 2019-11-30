5 questions with ... Merry Lanker, Stephen Decatur Middle School art teacher and cross country coach

I’m so involved because I see a need and I want to lead by example. Granted, the arts council is a paid side gig, but I volunteer for them as well. I love making connections with people. People often joke that I know everyone - not quite. However, I truly enjoy meeting new people and making new friendships all over our community. My family (and basically everyone) tells me I talk too much, but sometimes in a broader sense, I don’t think we talk enough. I work with middle school kids who struggle to communicate how they are feeling or why they are upset, and I want them to understand talking about it is okay and encouraged. I see the same issues on social media, with adults name-calling, arguing, and complaining. Our kids see how we carry ourselves, they hear what we say, they see what they do. Each and every one of us is responsible for the influence we have on our young people, whether we like it or not. I prefer to stay over-involved so that I might be a positive role model to all my students.