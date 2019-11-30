You are the owner of this article.
5 questions with ... Merry Lanker, Stephen Decatur Middle School art teacher and cross country coach
Name: Merry Lanker

Occupation: Art teacher, cross country coach, Decatur Area Arts Council instructor

City of residence: Decatur

What made you pursue the career of teaching?

I didn't think about it until I was halfway through college. I’ve been into art my whole life, but I started undergrad as a pre-med student, thinking I wanted to go into medicine like my dad. I later visited the art advisement office and felt like I was home (plants and art all over the place) and switched to art education. I was lucky to student teach with a few wonderful art teachers and they further confirmed my decision to be an art teacher.

How have the new renovations at Stephen Decatur offered new opportunities for students?

As you’ve probably read on social media, we had a rough start to the year - there were a lot of in-progress projects when school started. Our maintenance crew worked extremely hard though, and as a result we have some amazing new spaces for our kids. We have 3 new project-based learning classrooms, new (and beautiful) furniture in the lunch area (galleria), new bathrooms, and a new science wing. The library also has a really cool multimedia space with VR (virtual reality) sets and 3D printers.

You also coach cross country, work for the Decatur Area Arts Council and are active with Macon County 4H. Busy! What do you like about each and why are you so involved?

I ran cross country and track from sixth grade all the way through college at SIU. It had a great impact on my life and I love being able to stay involved as a coach. With cross country, athletes just have to run fast. There is no drama around playing time or other issues I see with our other sports, thankfully. My squad became its own little family this year- we still work out together every Friday after school, with an indoor HIIT challenge.

I love working for the arts council. It’s an awesome but often-overlooked part of our community. They have excellent facilities and offer really awesome arts programming. They offer classes for all ages, school field trips, First Friday Gallery Walks, and so many other special events. The Cocktails & Creations classes have inspired me to offer a family paint night in the art room at SDMS this year.

I’ve always been involved with 4-H. I was in a club growing up, I attended and worked at the 4-H Camp in Monticello for years, and I continue to stay involved with 4-H as much as I can. Just last month, I was invited by the state office to bring a group of SDMS students to the 4-H camp, where they led pollinator activities alongside famed Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee. It was an incredible day for everyone involved. Our school has its own 4-H club, started by my talented colleagues, and our kids love it. 4-H is a tremendous organization that provides countless opportunities for our young people. I highly recommend it to everyone.

I’m so involved because I see a need and I want to lead by example. Granted, the arts council is a paid side gig, but I volunteer for them as well. I love making connections with people. People often joke that I know everyone - not quite. However, I truly enjoy meeting new people and making new friendships all over our community. My family (and basically everyone) tells me I talk too much, but sometimes in a broader sense, I don’t think we talk enough. I work with middle school kids who struggle to communicate how they are feeling or why they are upset, and I want them to understand talking about it is okay and encouraged. I see the same issues on social media, with adults name-calling, arguing, and complaining. Our kids see how we carry ourselves, they hear what we say, they see what they do. Each and every one of us is responsible for the influence we have on our young people, whether we like it or not. I prefer to stay over-involved so that I might be a positive role model to all my students.

What do you like best about living in Decatur?

I live right next to Nelson Park and it has been an exciting year of growth for the south side. I can walk down to The Devon, take my kayak down to the lake, rent a paddle-board from Standing Paddle Co., play miniature golf, visit the ropes course … there are countless things to do right outside my neighborhood now, especially with the new waterpark opening in 2020. Our community has a small town feel but with the amenities of a bigger, urban environment. We have a ton of amazing small businesses like The Art Farm and Novel Ideas, and so many warm and cozy places to eat like my favorite Wildflour Cafe. I grew up in Monticello but was happy to buy my home here in 2014 and have truly enjoyed watching Decatur undergo its own mini-renaissance with all the incredible murals going up, new economic growth, and other fantastic on-going improvements.

If you weren't teaching, what would you probably be doing in your free time?

If I wasn’t a teacher, I’d be a full-time flower farmer. My brother mocks me for all my Facebook posts about plants, but flowers give me so much joy and I can’t help but share them with everyone else, whether they want to see them or not. I add new flower beds every year - I’d also enjoy having more time to read, camp, and hike. My cross country girls keep asking me to take them camping but I’m not sure I’m up for the challenge quite yet.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

