Read the contract: Here's how much Fregeau will be paid as a Missouri superintendent

DECATUR — Paul Fregeau, who announced last week that he's leaving as Decatur schools superintendent, will be paid an annual salary of $222,500 in his new Missouri job.

The Herald & Review on Monday obtained a copy of his seven-page contract through a Missouri Sunshine Law request. The document with the Fox C-6 school district was signed by Fregeau Tuesday, two days before the Decatur school district announced that he would be leaving.

The new agreement allows for salary increases of up to 5% annually, 22 vacation days, a monthly travel reimbursement of $500 and a $7,500 relocation reimbursement.

Fox serves 12,000 students, compared to the 8,742 students in Decatur.

Meantime, the Decatur school board will have its regular meeting on Tuesday, the first meeting in many months when board members will meet in person at the Keil Administration Building. They have been meeting via Zoom during the pandemic.

