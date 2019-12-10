Read the Illinois State Board of Education's proposed new rules for how schools can restrain students

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Board of Education has submitted its proposed rules for how schools can restrain students who exhibit dangerous behavior.
The rules filed Tuesday seek to protect children and faculty from outbursts but ban the use of prone restraints except as a last resort and the practice of locking such students in timeout rooms all by themselves.
The rules were drafted in response to a report last month by the Chicago Tribune and ProPublica that found that public schools were misusing timeout rooms.
The public will have opportunities to provide feedback on the proposal, which would not be finalized until spring 2020. Public comment is open now until Feb. 4.
READ THE RULES
The state board put emergency rules in place on Nov. 20 banning isolated seclusion. That emergency ban will expire on April 17. Illinois is the fifth state in the nation with such a ban.
You have free articles remaining.
Under the ban, a student presenting dangerous behavior may only be in an unlocked space, with reasonable access to food, medication and toilet facilities and with a trained adult present in the room. That adult must assess every 15 minutes whether the student has stopped the dangerous behavior.
The proposed rules do not pertain to student-initiated breaks, sensory breaks, brief removals to the hallway or to in-school suspension and detention. They will ban supine restraints except in emergency situations when less restrictive interventions have not succeeded in stopping the imminent danger to students or staff, and will require that a trained adult who is not involved in the physical restraint of the student observe the student during the entire period of supine restraint.
The rules will also require an additional layer of review by a psychologist, social worker, nurse or behavior specialist if the student is restrained in at least two separate instances within a 30-school-day period.
The restraints must not impair a student's ability to breathe or communicate or be used with students who have medical or psychological limitations that would contraindicate their use.
Public comment may be made via email at rules@isbe.net, by phone at 217-782-4321 or by physical mail or to anyone in the agency. Its Springfield office is at 100 N. 1st St., zip code 62777.
The Associated Press contributed.
______________________________________________________________
Did you know? Decatur can lay claim to these inventions
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter