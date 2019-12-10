Read the Illinois State Board of Education's proposed new rules for how schools can restrain students

The proposed rules do not pertain to student-initiated breaks, sensory breaks, brief removals to the hallway or to in-school suspension and detention. They will ban supine restraints except in emergency situations when less restrictive interventions have not succeeded in stopping the imminent danger to students or staff, and will require that a trained adult who is not involved in the physical restraint of the student observe the student during the entire period of supine restraint.

The rules will also require an additional layer of review by a psychologist, social worker, nurse or behavior specialist if the student is restrained in at least two separate instances within a 30-school-day period.

The restraints must not impair a student's ability to breathe or communicate or be used with students who have medical or psychological limitations that would contraindicate their use.

Public comment may be made via email at rules@isbe.net, by phone at 217-782-4321 or by physical mail or to anyone in the agency. Its Springfield office is at 100 N. 1st St., zip code 62777.

The Associated Press contributed.

