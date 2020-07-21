Read the letter: Eastern Illinois University president asks for more federal COVID-19 aid

“We are grateful for that funding, but further support is needed to help ensure they can continue and complete their educations,” the presidents wrote.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion aid package called the Health and Economic Recovery Emergency Omnibus Solutions (HEROES) Act on May 15. The vote was largely along party lines, with Central Illinois Congressmen Rodney David, Adam Kinzinger and Darin LaHood, all Republicans, voting “no.”

Republicans in the U.S. Senate are expected to push forward a scaled down package in the neighborhood of $1 trillion.

A big question is whether the House and Senate can reach a bipartisan agreement before their scheduled summer adjournment in August.

Specifically, the presidents' letter urged support for:

• An additional $47 billion in emergency funding for students and institution of higher education nationwide, as requested by the Association of Public Land-grant Universities.

• Additional funding and regulatory relief to address disruptions to research grants, which help pay salaries.