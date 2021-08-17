Read the letter: Meridian school board votes to require masks

MACON — Rather than face sanctions from the state, Meridian students, teachers, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks inside district buildings in compliance with Gov. Pritzker's executive order issued Aug. 4.

The vote by the Meridian school board on Monday reversed action it had taken last week to amend the back-to-school plan, which required masks, and to instead make masks optional.

That action during its Aug. 9 meeting prompted the Illinois State Board of Education to inform the district on Aug. 13 that it had been placed "on probation" for not complying with the order.

In addition to being placed on probation, school districts in Illinois that do not comply with the governor's mask order risk consequences that include the loss of state funding and eligibility to participate in Illinois High School Association sports. Pritzker cited an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 across the state and nation, as well as an increase in the number of people being hospitalized with coronavirus-related complications, as the reason for the mandate.

A letter from from the board posted late Monday said the state board's action prompted a reconsideration of a mask mandate.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"As a result of the Governor's actions, as well as many other fluid factors, the Meridian CUSD #15 Board of Education has determined that the best overall course of action in to once again revert the previous amendment in our Return to School plan, effective immediately," the letter stated.

By taking the action, the letter states the district doesn't risk the forfeiture of any funding.

"We realize that this will make some people within our district upset and some people pleased, but the consensus of the board is that, all things considered, this is the best course of action to be taken that we have available," the letter reads.

"With all the voice opposition to the Governor's mandate within our District, the Board, as the elected voice by those within our District, felt that it was important that those voices were confirmed to be heard by the Governor. This has been accomplished prior to the first day of school," the letter stated.

"However, there are limits to how far the Board can act upon such matters without introducing other unwanted risks or outcomes for our District that could negatively impact the District for many years into the future."

Classes begin on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.