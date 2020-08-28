 Skip to main content
Read the letter: Mount Zion schools dismissing early today after positive COVID case
breaking top story

Read the letter: Mount Zion schools dismissing early today after positive COVID case

  • Updated
Mount Zion High School
MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion school district on Friday posted on social media about "a positive COVID-19 case at the Intermediate School." The post did not say whether the person was a student or staff.

The Intermediate ​School is dismissing at 1 p.m. on Friday. Dismissals are 2:04 p.m. for the junior and high schools and 2:35 p.m. for the grade and elementary schools.

"We will follow up through email with a letter explaining safety precautions," the post said.

Mount Zion schools started in-person classes on Aug. 20.

Schools in Illinois can select whether to have remote or in-person classes, or a mix.

The Decatur school district decided July 24 that it was going to start the year offering only remote classes and later cancelled all extra-curricular activities. Warrensburg-Latham schools in mid-August announced it will teach remotely for the first quarter of the academic year because of COVID-19 exposures in the district.​

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on March 13 ordered schools closed as COVID cases increased.

On Thursday, it was announced three Millikin University students were isolation after testing positive.

