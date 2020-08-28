Read the letter: Mount Zion student test positive for COVID-19

MOUNT ZION — Mount Zion Intermediate School will undergo an extensive cleaning over the weekend after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
A letter sent to school district families on Friday said that contact tracing is underway to identify other students and staff who might have been exposed to that student so they can quarantine for 14 days, following Centers for Disease Control and Macon County Health Department protocols.
The district will also monitor students and staff for signs of illness and conduct a deep clean and disinfection of the building over the weekend, with special attention to high-contact surfaces.
Students and staff who display COVID-like symptoms will be sent to a separate area of the school until they can be sent home. Face coverings have been required since school opened, and staff will review guidelines for face coverings, hand-washing and social distancing with students to ensure they are following those procedures properly. The school has removed items such as plush toys from the building, which cannot be properly sanitized, and students will be frequently reminded not to share personal items such as water bottles to decrease the chance of spreading germs.
The Intermediate School dismissed at 1 p.m. on Friday. As of Friday, plans were to resume school as usual on Monday.
Mount Zion schools started in-person classes on Aug. 20.
Schools in Illinois can select whether to have remote or in-person classes, or a mix.
The Decatur school district decided July 24 that it was going to start the year offering only remote classes and later cancelled all extra-curricular activities. Warrensburg-Latham schools in mid-August announced it will teach remotely for the first quarter of the academic year because of COVID-19 exposures in the district.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on March 13 ordered schools closed as COVID cases increased.
On Thursday, it was announced three Millikin University students were isolation after testing positive.
