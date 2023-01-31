READiculous back in action

DECATUR — No READiculous performance would be complete without Elephant and Piggie, and at the end of Tuesday’s performance at the Decatur Public Library for homeschooling families, Alissa Henkel and Susan Bishop had a little fun with their young audience.

“It seems like we’re forgetting something,” Henkel said, pretending to think very hard.

Of course it was Elephant and Piggie, the early reader series by Mo Willems that is a perennial favorite of both the two women and their fans. Tuesday’s book was “I Really Like Slop.”

“Eating slop is a part of pig culture,” Piggie (Henkel) said, while Bishop, as Gerald the elephant, peered into the container and visibly gagged, making the audience laugh.

City Librarian Rick Meyer said they had expected about 30 or 40 people to come on Tuesday and instead it was 169, and most of them stayed after the show to choose books to take home.

“That’s what we want,” he said. “That’s why we do what we do.”

READiculous returned to live performances in July and so far, they have given eight public shows, performed for Books Between Bites, Between the Holidays during the schools’ winter break, and 18 shows for area schools, for a total of 3,700 people, not counting the ones who attended on Tuesday.

Henkel and Bishop created their first READiculous show in 2011. The women act out books for early readers, holding the books as they perform so the youngsters will connect the story they’re hearing to the act of reading. They provide a list of the books they’ve performed for “your grownups” after the show and there’s always a display of those books and many others at their library shows to encourage families to take home an armload.

Not that small children are the only ones in the audience. Parents and older siblings enjoy the shows, too.

Brooke Hild brought her 3-year-old daughter, Piper, after seeing a notice about the show in a homeschooling group they belong to, and with cold temperatures making an indoor activity a necessity, READiculous seemed the perfect choice. It was their first time to attend READiculous, Hild said, but it won’t be the last.

Piper was enthralled, standing on her mother’s lap and never taking her eyes off the performers. As the show ended, she said to her mom, “I want to get a book.”

The Higgs family has been to several READiculous shows, said Cheryl Higgs, whose daughter, Lila, 5, is part of the library’s winter reading program. Tuesday was the first day readers could collect a prize for that program, and even though Lila can’t read yet, it counts if someone reads a book to a child, too. Kids, young adults and adults can keep a log of their time spent reading or listening. Sign up at the library’s website, decaturlibrary.org. The program runs through March 31.

“(READiculous) is such high energy fun and (my kids) love books, so it’s perfect,” Higgs said.

