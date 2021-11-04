 Skip to main content
Real Men Wear Pink chairman doubles donations over 2020

Dan Diskey 1 113020.JPG

Decatur resident Dan Diskey had the honor of representing the American Cancer Society as a Real Men Wear Pink Ambassador for the Downstate Illinois region and is already looking to raise more for the cause next year.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR – The Real Men Wear Pink campaign, held every October, raises awareness and funding for breast cancer research.

Dan Diskey, chairman of the Downstate Illinois campaign, raised $21,164, more than double what he raised last year, through his website and Facebook page. 

Diskey’s passion for ending breast cancer comes from his experiences and the people in his life. Many of them are his co-workers and acquaintances through his work as a manager at Archer Daniels Midland Co.

The Real Men Wear Pink campaign is the opportunity for men like Diskey to give back, he said. “So I’m not alone,” he said. “This campaign created unity and solidarity and brought people together at a time when it’s tough.”

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Local resources

Decatur is a host to many treatment options, support groups and other resources to help breast cancer patients through every stage. Visit the Breast Cancer Awareness Month special section "Think Pink" for more information.

1 of 12

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

