Real Men Wear Pink chairman doubles donations over 2020

DECATUR – The Real Men Wear Pink campaign, held every October, raises awareness and funding for breast cancer research.

Dan Diskey, chairman of the Downstate Illinois campaign, raised $21,164, more than double what he raised last year, through his website and Facebook page.

Diskey’s passion for ending breast cancer comes from his experiences and the people in his life. Many of them are his co-workers and acquaintances through his work as a manager at Archer Daniels Midland Co.

The Real Men Wear Pink campaign is the opportunity for men like Diskey to give back, he said. “So I’m not alone,” he said. “This campaign created unity and solidarity and brought people together at a time when it’s tough.”

