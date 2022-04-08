Record donation to benefit Shelby County students

MATTOON — Shelby County students will be the beneficiaries of the largest donation ever to the Lake Land College Foundation.

The cash gift of $1.7 million was received from the Cecil Paul and Marjorie Wilson Davis Estate and will fund scholarships for Shelby County students who attend the college.

“This transformative gift will positively impact hundreds of students’ lives from Shelby County through traditional scholarships, dual credit and dual enrollment opportunities,” said Christi Donsbach, executive director for College Advancement. “It is specific for students from Shelby County.”

Donsbach said the funds will assist about 350 students, in all majors, annually.

The endowed scholarships will be ongoing, according to the administration.

The online application is available through the foundation’s website.

Cecil Paul and Marjorie Wilson Davis were involved in their communities and groups associated with their chose professions. Cecil Davis joined the Navy in 1944 and later graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in agriculture. He moved to Gibson City in 1960 and began farming in 1962. He married Marjorie Wilson in 1970. He passed away in 2016.

Marjorie Wilson Davis was born in rural Windsor and graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1951. She taught English for 24 years at Stephen Decatur High School and Champaign Central High School in Urbana. She passed away in 2018.

For more information about the Lake Land College Foundation, visit lakelandcollege.edu/foundation.

