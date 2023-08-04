DECATUR — The Great Locomotive Chase will be discussed at a Saturday, Aug. 5, program at the Macon County History Museum, 5580 N. Fork Road, Decatur.

Don Chamberlain will present the program, which begins at 1:30 p.m.

It will focus on the 1862 theft of the locomotive, The General, by 22 Union men in Kennesaw, Georgia.

The plan was to travel north to Chattanooga and destroy the railroads and bridges as they traveled. According to the story, some of the men earned the Medal of Honor, while others were hung.

Entrance into the museum is $2 for adults, $1 for children.

For more information, call 217-422-4919 or email info@mchsdecatur.org.

