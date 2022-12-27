Regan Lewis resigns from Decatur school board

DECATUR – Decatur Board of Education member Regan Lewis has resigned from her position, leaving an open seat on the board with months to go until the April election.

Lewis filed her resignation letter, effective immediately, at the end of the board's Tuesday special meeting. Her letter was read into the minutes by board Secretary Melissa Bradford.

"It has been a great honor serving the Decatur community as a member of the board," Lewis' letter read.

Still in her first term, Lewis was, along with board President Andrew Taylor, one of the most experienced members on the board.

"Thank you for your service," Taylor said to Lewis at the meeting. "We started this together, I'm going to get emotional, about four years ago to the day. We may not be board mates anymore, but we're always going to be friends."

"I look forward to seeing what great things you all do here in Decatur," Lewis said to her colleagues.

Lewis told the Herald & Review she notified the board of her resignation during the last board meeting. Lewis’ family is moving outside the county to be closer to her husband’s job, making her ineligible to serve on the Decatur board, she said.

A temporary member will be appointed to serve the remainder of Lewis' term, Taylor confirmed to the Herald & Review.

Taylor said board members have spoken with “a local community leader" who's expressed an interest in taking Lewis' seat. Taylor declined to name who that individual is, saying it would be "inappropriate" to release their name ahead of the board's vote on the appointment during its upcoming Jan. 10 meeting.

The individual will not be running for a full term, Taylor said.

“It was important for the majority of the board that it not be someone who’s interested in running for the office in interest of fairness," he said. “We thought it would be unfair to appoint any one of the candidates.”

Lewis' resignation marks the board's second of 2022, following longtime member and former board President Dan Oakes' resignation in August.

Lewis and Taylor, both in their first terms, have previously stated they don’t plan to run for reelection in April, meaning the board will soon have lost its most experienced members.

Three seats are up for the April 4 election, including Taylor's and Lewis's as well as that of Bill Clevenger, who was appointed to replace Oakes.

The 2023 election will be the second consecutive election in which no incumbents appear on the ballot.

There are eight candidates on the April ballot. They are Clevenger, Mark Reynolds, Jacob Jenkins, Will Wetzel, Misty Fronk, Hannah Wolfe, Jalynn Walker and Datrice Weathers.

