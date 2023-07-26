DECATUR — Remote learning is most likely not an option for Dennis Lab School as students await the installation of modular classrooms so they can return to school.

The Illinois State Board of Education has told Decatur Superintendent Rochelle Clark that all students must receive 176 instructional days, in person, and that the district's proposal to begin classes for the rest of the district on Aug. 14, as planned, with Dennis students starting later, is not acceptable.

"Dr. Clark's working through that," said school board President Bill Clevenger. "Right now we're working with our state officials to try to get this situation resolved."

To get those 176 instructional days accomplished, options — if remote learning is off the table — include having the entire district start the school year late, which would require reworking the school calendar and probably shortening Thanksgiving, Christmas and spring breaks.

That would affect families' child care arrangements and work schedules district-wide and is not an option Clark wants to pursue.

Another option could be having Dennis students start late and end late to make up the missed days, which could affect next summer's plans for those families.

Though no plan is yet in place, the hope is that one will be announced shortly.

“I believe we have a solution that will not include a late start for the entire district,” said district spokeswoman Denise Swarthout. “We hope to be able to share that info very soon.”

Any plan would need to be approved by the various unions that represent district employees.

Remote learning for students was approved by Gov. J.B. Pritzker during COVID shutdowns, but with the pandemic officially over, students in Illinois must attend class in person, though Clark said she has been trying to reach the governor to seek a dispensation, without success.

Both Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Andy Manar were in London last week and Clark could not reach them. Clark was given the number of a staff member to call in their absence, but that person's voice mail was full and she was unable to leave a message. She said she's still trying to reach someone. It would take action by the governor's office to override policies of the Illinois State Board of Education.

Clevenger remains hopeful that all the snarls will be untangled in time.

“As of right now, it seems like we're on schedule to have our district functional on Aug. 14,” he said.

Clark said she will have a final plan in place no later than Aug. 8, which is the date of the next school board meeting. That is also only a few days ahead of the scheduled first day for Decatur's schools, which leaves parents and staff in limbo as they await a resoluntion.

“It's been a process that's just been fraught with issues all along and we've had to adjust as we went along,” Clevenger said.

The district announced in early June that both Dennis Lab School buildings — the Mosaic campus, 1499 W. Main St., and the Kaleidoscope campus, 520 W. Wood St. — will be closed for the 2023-2024 school year due to structural concerns.

The Mosaic campus — the original footprint for Dennis — needs its original staircase fully repaired or replaced, consultants found. At the Kaleidoscope campus, engineers have recommended partial demolition and replacement of the original 1913 three-story building.

The district has since announced plans to house Dennis School students at the Garfield Learning Academy building at 300 Meadow Terrace, which will be enhanced with 16 modular classrooms. While some modular classrooms have arrived, it is estimated the final delivery and set-up of the last modular units won't be complete until the end of August.

The future of the two closed campuses is still under review.

Another issue with Dennis is that the district was informed on July 13 that a complaint had been made to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that district employees were going in and out of the buildings after they were closed and deemed unsafe, which resulted in the district restricting all access to the buildings.

That means that teachers' personal belongings, students' records that had not yet been retrieved, and district furniture and equipment is still inside and inaccessible. The district has a warehouse with spare furniture and technology that could be placed into service, but teachers' lesson plans, materials and decorations would have to be replaced.

Swarthout said the district is “close to a resolution” on that front, at least, and it's possible staff will be able to finish moving things out of the buildings before long.

