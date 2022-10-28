Report Card shows chronic absenteeism is an 'alarming' trend in schools

DECATUR – Almost half of Decatur Public Schools students were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year.

With 8,518 students in the district, 3,947 missed 17 or more school days, or 10% of the total according to the Illinois Report Card, released on Oct. 27. Those absences include both excused and unexcused absences.

Several Macon County's schools saw a high rate of chronic absenteeism during the 2021-22 school year, a trend that is statewide and that Illinois State Board of Education Superintendent Carmen Ayala called “alarming.” Statewide, 30% of students were chronically absent last year, which aligns with national trends.

Decatur schools are already taking steps to address the situation.

"Every DPS school is putting into a place a student attendance intervention plan to identify reasons for student truancy, document steps taken to address it, and develop specific plans to improve future attendance" said Decatur schools' spokeswoman Denise Swarthout. "These interventions include phone calls home every time a student has an unexcused absence, meetings with the principal to discuss the situation and identify barriers, getting community agency assistance to address those barriers when needed, and in some cases creating an Attendance Contract to be signed by both the student and parent."

At Eisenhower, the four-year graduation rate is 69.8% for all students, 63% for Black students, while at MacArthur, the graduation rate is 72.6% for all students, 69.8% for Black students. Macon County's highest graduation rate is at Maroa-Forsyth High School, where it's 95.9%, followed by Mount Zion at 93.8%.

After two years of pandemic, with schools in remote or hybrid learning, comparing the 2022 results of the Illinois Assessment of Readiness with the data from the 2020 and 2021 state assessments is not realistic, said Jill Reedy, superintendent of Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education. The last normal set of data is from 2019.

“The Illinois School Report Card data will contain no real surprises,” Reedy said. “Most, if not all, area schools expect to see a change in their scores due to the disrupted routines of the pandemic. Those disruptions were not limited to schools. All aspects of life were impacted, so, of course, academic performance is not excluded.

“Because of the disruption of the past couple of years, the ways the designated calculations have also changed. The 2019 data cannot be compared to the 2021 data. The Regional Office of Education is helping schools understand what the new data means in order to make school improvement plans. We are assisting schools to develop plans to specifically address the academic needs of students.”

Schools that have high rates of poverty, like Decatur's schools do at 70%, have greater challenges to overcome at the same time they're trying to return to normal after the pandemic, she said.

“It's important to consider poverty, attendance, truancy, and mobility rates as well as academic data to get a more complete understanding of the challenges in education,” Reedy said. “Area schools are focused on academics and the emotional and mental health needs of students – rebuilding trust and engaging community agencies to support families – as schools have been transitioning into more traditional routines. Academic achievement improves when students feel safe, valued, and accepted.”

The good news, however, is that more than half of Macon-Piatt region schools have at least one school rated "exemplary," the highest summative designation.

"Among our 11 districts in Macon and Piatt Counties, we have six out of 11 districts with a school in exemplary status," Reedy said. "Not many (regional offices of education) can say over 50% of their districts have a school in the top 10%. There is more to a district than test scores. However, this gives us data to highlight that our region is doing something right and working hard to educate our kids."

The schools that received the exemplary designation are Argenta-Oreana Elementary, Bement Middle School, Maroa-Forsyth High School, Monticello High School, Mount Zion High School and Warrensburg-Latham Elementary.

Besides attendance, an important factor to consider for students' future academically is how many students are passing algebra in eighth grade. Ayala said that students who do not pass algebra in eighth grade are unlikely to have time to take higher math like calculus in high school if they follow the typical pattern of algebra, geometry, algebra II, trigonometry and calculus. Higher math is required for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) career paths.

Macon County students varied widely as far as passing algebra in eighth grade. In Mount Zion, 61% of eighth graders passed algebra, and at Meridian, 32.8% did. In Decatur schools, Johns Hill Magnet School had the highest percentage of eighth graders passing algebra at 34.3%, followed by Montessori Academy for Peace with 29.3%.

Another important data point is how many freshmen are on track to graduate. Macon County schools are largely on par with the state average of 86.6% and has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. Maroa-Forsyth is highest, with 98.8% of freshmen on track, followed by Mount Zion with 97%, Sangamon Valley with 95.2%, and Warrensburg-Latham with 91.1%. Decatur is lowest, with 66.9% of freshmen on track, 65.3% at Eisenhower and 68.2% at MacArthur.

It could be years before Illinois students fully recover from the learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the time spent in remote and hybrid learning. And while the numbers of students who are classified as “proficient” on the state assessments might be low, the state board of education is more interested in how much students grow academically from year to year.

“I don't know if we'll ever go back to normal,” Ayala said. “We're putting the focus on growth.”