Report card shows pandemic's continued impact on Illinois students

DECATUR — The first set of data for the Illinois State Board of Education Report Card is out, but it does not include much information about how schools are performing.

Assessment data and a summative designation of how each school is faring were not included.

ISBE released general and financial data included in the report card on Friday. Schools were able to delay assessment from the 2021 spring semester to this fall, so ISBE did not have district-level assessment data available.

The U.S. Department of Education waived the requirement for an overall, or summative, designation for the 2021 report, so ISBE did not issue them. Last year ISBE re-issued its 2019 designations.

Available data, however, does show statewide trends have emerged, including increases in teacher retention and in students taking advanced placement and dual credit classes, ISBE said in a press release.

“Considering the circumstances schools were operating under, (the increase in advanced courses) is really great news,” State Superintendent Carmen Ayala said in a media briefing earlier this week.

The pandemic left schools in a place where it does not make much sense to compare their performance year to year, and ISBE warned against some comparisons to the 2020 report card, but the changes of the pandemic lasted through the 2020-21 school year and now into the 2021-22 year as well.

Being on track in ninth grade is one of the best indicators of graduating from high school, Ayala said.

In Illinois, the number of students on track declined from 86.6 percent in 2019 to 82.2 percent in 2021.

ISBE has not collected specific data on the connection between attendance and assessment, said ISBE Research and Evaluation Officer Brenda Dixon.

“I would say that’s a good hypothesis, but there is no data to say a definitive yes,” she said.

The effects of the pandemic measures were disproportionately felt across the state by Black and Hispanic students and English learners, Ayala said. The state reported 71.7 percent of Black ninth-graders and 77.3 percent of Hispanic ninth-graders on track.

The district does not have access yet to numbers such as attendance, graduation rate and ninth-graders on track, said Decatur Public Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout.

Decatur Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Jeff Dase gave a presentation to the school board at its Oct. 26 meeting on the data the district does have so far on student assessments, which included not only some Illinois Assessment of Readiness results, but also district-level and classroom-level assessments.

Reading and math scores are low on all types of assessments the district uses, Dase said. District averages were 5 percent of students meeting or exceeding standards in English language arts and only 2 percent in math. The pandemic and remote learning disrupted normal learning for students throughout the nation and was hardest on the youngest students, who have yet to experience a normal school year. Young children don't learn efficiently by remote, he said.

And some assessments were not given to preschool students in the programs at Pershing Early Learning Center, which also has sites at other Decatur buildings. That program is grant-funded and assessments are governed by that grant. The preschool assessments only include students at Montessori Academy for Peace, and there is good news there: 49 percent of Montessori's youngest students scored in the 50th percentile or better in the Fast Bridge reading program, one of the district-level assessments.

Decatur students did not return to in-person learning until March 22, and were divided into two groups, with each group attending only two days a week. A number of students elected to continue in remote learning, and the Illinois state test can only be given in person.

“Almost a third of students were not tested,” he said. “So you're missing a big portion of the student population. A lot were not there in person and we were struggling to get them in (for testing).”

Dase said several schools met their goals even during the pandemic. Montessori Academy for Peace, South Shores and MacArthur High School made significant progress in reading goals.

“We've got a lot of good things going on, too,” Dase said.

Decatur schools offered enhanced summer school this year as one way to help kids catch up, and the Extended Day program began in September, which is a before and after school program that includes academics as well as enrichment activities.

As a result of the extra time in the classroom, however, Dase said, teachers and students are both experiencing burnout, and while tentative plans are in place for some kind of extra learning opportunities for winter and spring breaks this year, and for summer school in 2022, he expects those sessions to be shorter. Summer school, for example, will only be offered in June, instead of both June and July as it was this year.

“We've now been dealing with the effects of the pandemic for three school years. That means the first class that will not have had an interruption in their educational careers will be the Class of 2035. That's a huge hurdle for our students as we work toward recognizing and meeting their current needs as part of our collective 'new normal.' We're going to be successful and we are making progress, but the effects of this pandemic are no longer a sprint, they've turned into a marathon,” Dase said. “We have kids on shaky ground in their foundational skills. We have to bring them back up to level ground first to get them exposed and engaged in material that's at their grade level before we can move forward to the next level.”

Staff members are making “a herculean effort,” he said, to get kids back on track while simultaneously dealing with social and emotional effects of the long pandemic.

“The pandemic has put more bumps in the road we're on to improving educational outcomes for all our students,” Dase said. “That's the reality for schools and districts across the country right now, including DPS. Unfortunately, there is no quick fix. We have to rise out of this by doing what we do best — meeting our students where they are, addressing their social and emotional needs, and then bringing them up to the next level of success.”

The teacher shortage, statewide and nationally, has also had an effect on schools, though Ayala said the numbers of students in college teacher preparation programs are showing a slight uptick.

Chris Cunnings, interim director of the School of Education at Millikin University, said the university is actually seeing fewer students in the early childhood education program, which he found surprising considering that Gov. J.B. Pritzker has made early childhood education a priority.

However, Cummings said, enrollment in the elementary education program has increased over the last three years and ISBE ranked that program as "exemplary" this year. Education specialty programs, such as physical education, art, music and secondary specialties like biology, English, Spanish, math and history have leveled off or decreased enrollments over the last three years.

"Millikin has plans to roll out a Master of Arts in Teaching degree program in elementary education next fall, so that should further strengthen Millikin’s (elementary education) program numbers," Cummings said. "There has been a statewide decrease in students choosing education as a major at the college/university level, so what we're seeing at Millikin is on par with what we're seeing across the state. Even despite a major teaching shortage, it seems that fewer college students are choosing education as a career, and this exacerbates the direness of the statewide teaching shortage. The School of Education is currently discussing a variety of partnerships and plans that will increase the diversity of teaching candidates in the coming years."

The full data associated with the report card is not expected to be out until April, as some schools delayed standardized testing to this fall. Most district-level assessment data is expected to be released in early December.

The report card can be accessed at illinoisreportcard.com.

