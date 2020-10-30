Report: More Decatur freshmen on track to graduate

While that data is available, said ISBE spokeswoman Jackie Matthews, the state urges caution in comparing these state-level rates to prior years since graduation requirements were different in the spring and districts’ grading standards may have been different in the spring. Student grades are one factor in the ninth grade on-track metric.

“Both data points are available and are an accurate measure of how many students graduated and how many students met the standard for ninth-grade on track,” Matthews said. “They are an accurate measure of this year, but because the standard is different this year than last year, they should not be compared at the state level. As always, local schools and districts will have a better understanding of the specific circumstances of their own data and can speak to local comparability. For instance, the district may have kept its normal grading policies and so its local ninth-grade on track data may be comparable. Or all of its graduates may have met higher local standards for graduation both last year and this year, so its graduation data may be comparable.”