Report: More Decatur freshmen on track to graduate

DECATUR – In spite of spring school closures, Decatur has good news to report on this year's annual Report Card, said Superintendent Paul Fregeau. The number of ninth-graders on track to graduate rose by 10%, a five-year high, he said.
Students identified as “on track” have earned at least five full-year course credits and no more than one semester “F” in a core course (English, math, science, or social science).
Illinois State Board of Education statistics show 79.6% of DPS ninth graders in the 2019-20 school year were projected to graduate in four years, up from 70.4% in the previous school year, and up nearly 17% across the five-year trend.
“Most of the credits and things earned were in the queue before COVID hit in March,” Fregeau said. “I don't think we jumped because of COVID.”
The state Board of Education released the annual school report card Friday as students across the state adjust to remote and hybrid learning this school year.
Typically, the card is a comprehensive analysis of academic and test performance, demographics and a financial summary of every school and district in the state. However, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect in-person teaching, many metrics in this year’s analysis are not comparable to previous years.
“This year, COVID-19 had a significant impact on the data we normally collect for the report card,” Carmen Ayala, state superintendent of education, told news media Tuesday.
One example is an increase in the attendance rate. Schools reported higher attendance, even as they closed their doors completely.
Of the state’s 865 school entities that receive report cards, the median attendance rate for the 2019-20 school year was more than 96%.
The Decatur graduation rate for the 2019-20 school year was 78.6%, up from 74.1%the previous school year.
Those two pieces of data are the ones most important to note, Fregeau said, because much of the Report Card information is “status quo,” carried over from the previous year.
The statewide shutdowns in March due to COVID-19 prevented the administration of the annual state testing in Illinois schools. Schools emptied as COVID cases increased and over the summer determined whether to have in-person or remote learning or a mix. Decatur schools have been entirely virtual.
The state received a federal waiver to skip the 2020 tests, and the schools' shutdown prevented compiling a lot of the other usual information as well.
“For us to read anything more into (the data), I think would not be appropriate at this point because we're not really comparing apples to apples,” he said. “We could have been discussing a decrease, but we're not. We're hoping this trend continues in our ninth-graders, that we have such a nice jump in our ninth-graders staying on track so they won't have a deficit down the road. It will be nice to track this group since it was our highest in a long time, if that tracks to a much higher graduation rate in three years.”
THE COVID FACTOR
The district provides high school freshmen with several supports to help them make the transition to high school successfully, including interventions like credit recovery and tutoring, and similar supports for seniors as well that help them graduate on time, he said. The preparation has to begin in the elementary and middle school years, he added.
Fregeau said the district has a number of its own assessments to keep track of academic progress and the data from those was already in hand before the shutdowns. Those include Fast Bridge, an assessment we use to monitor kids' progress, and PSAT and the SAT exams were taken as well.
The Report Card usually includes, in addition to academic results from the tests, freshmen on track; graduation rates; attendance rates for both students and teachers; the culture and climate survey; and summative designations such as whether schools are “lowest-performing” or “underperforming.”
While that data is available, said ISBE spokeswoman Jackie Matthews, the state urges caution in comparing these state-level rates to prior years since graduation requirements were different in the spring and districts’ grading standards may have been different in the spring. Student grades are one factor in the ninth grade on-track metric.
“Both data points are available and are an accurate measure of how many students graduated and how many students met the standard for ninth-grade on track,” Matthews said. “They are an accurate measure of this year, but because the standard is different this year than last year, they should not be compared at the state level. As always, local schools and districts will have a better understanding of the specific circumstances of their own data and can speak to local comparability. For instance, the district may have kept its normal grading policies and so its local ninth-grade on track data may be comparable. Or all of its graduates may have met higher local standards for graduation both last year and this year, so its graduation data may be comparable.”
Said Ayala: "Some schools had technology available and some didn't, and we also had two weeks that we referenced as 'act of God' days. Some schools reported attendance and some did not.”
When schools closed, not all districts were able to provide one-to-one technology to students learning at home, and the Illinois State Board of Education asked all districts to provide whatever they could to students and to cease normal grading practices, instead using “pass” and “incomplete” for grades. Remote learning days, planning days and “act of God” days, which are emergency days when school must be closed for reasons out of the control of the districts, were counted as attendance days. Some districts provided paper packets of activities for students, while others, like Decatur, were able to provide students with devices for online learning. Without a statewide standard for counting individual students' attendance, those days could not be factored into the Report Card data.
Though the state officials hope it's possible to administer the tests and collect that data in the 2020-21 school year, nothing is certain.
“Whether we administer assessments, if we're not able to in the spring, will significantly impact what we will see this year,” said Brenda Dixon, the state board's research and evaluation officer.
So far, the federal Department of Education has not offered waivers for this year's testing, but if a large number of districts are not holding in-person classes, testing will be difficult if not impossible in the spring.
ADDED TO WORKFORCE
Due to the data that was not available for 2020, most statistics were brought forward from the 2019 cycle, Ayala said.
Summative designations were one of those brought forward. Schools classified as “exemplary” have no student demographic groups performing at or below the level of the “all students” group in the lowest 5% of all schools, a graduation rate greater than 67%, and whose performance is in the top 10% of schools statewide. Schools that receive an “Exemplary School” designation may apply to serve in the IL-EMPOWER network of partners.
“Commendable” schools have no student demographic groups performing at or below the level of the “all students” group in the lowest 5% of all schools, a graduation rate greater than 67%, and whose performance is not in the top 10% of schools statewide. Schools that receive a “Commendable School” designation may apply to serve in the IL-EMPOWER network of partners.
The “underperforming” designation has been renamed “targeted support” and is a school with one or more student demographic group performing at or below the level of the “all students” group in the lowest 5% of all schools. Schools that receive an “Targeted Support School” designation will receive “targeted” support.
“Lowest-performing” has been renamed “comprehensive support” and is in the lowest-performing 5% of Title I-eligible schools in Illinois and any high schools that have a graduation rate of 67% or less. Schools identified as “Comprehensive Support” receive “comprehensive” supports through collaboration with ISBE and partners to build on their strengths and address their individual challenges in serving all students fully and equitably. These schools develop a work plan with timelines and targets approved by ISBE and receive funding to access services through IL-EMPOWER.
Decatur schools' designations, brought forward from 2019, include five “commendable” buildings: Eisenhower High School, the former Enterprise Elementary School, Johns Hill Magnet School, MacArthur High School, and the new Montessori Academy for Peace (formerly Garfield and Enterprise Montessori schools).
Statewide, more than 2,000 teachers were added to the workforce, and the teacher retention rate is at 86%, according to the school board. The 2019 teacher retention rate statewide was about the same.
