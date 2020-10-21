Reptile enrichment center at Scovill Zoo is thanks to a scout

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We wanted it so we could provide the snakes, and the reptiles in general, with a more enriching environment,” Webster said. “For enrichment, we try to simulate natural behaviors, and we try to give the animals choice and control over their life as much as possible. Of course, our reptiles are normally inside all year round, but in their natural environment, they would be outdoors. They would have more things to do and more choices. This provides them with a lot more space and an outdoor environment.”

One side of the enclosure is lined with pine substrate, while the other includes a large container of water. Large natural branches are attached to the inside for the creatures that like to climb. Sometimes the keepers will release a live mouse into the enclosure, and let the mouse run around inside for a while to leave its scent, then remove it and put the reptiles in so they can root around looking for the now-absent rodent. Sometimes they put dead mice – their usual food – in with the reptiles, but hide it under the substrate to let them “hunt” for their food.