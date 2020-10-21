Reptile enrichment center at Scovill Zoo is thanks to a scout

DECATUR – Having an outdoor enrichment space for the reptiles at Scovill Zoo has long been on Dave Webster's wish list.
When Boy Scout Will Newton approached the zoo and asked for a project to do as part of his Eagle Scout requirements Webster, the assistant director of the zoo, suggested the reptiles could use his help.
“I've been coming to the zoo for a while and participating in their programs,” said Newton, a junior at Mount Zion High School. “I have wanted to do my Eagle project here for a while, and I asked them what sort of projects they had in mind, and they said they'd love a reptile enrichment enclosure.”
A member of Troop 43 in Mount Zion, Newton said he and some fellow Scouts spent three days building the project, which allows snakes and smaller lizards to spend time outdoors, get some sun, and be more accessible for zoo visitors to admire up close than they are in the Herpetarium, where they are behind glass.
“I think the snakes are really cool,” Newton said.
Building the enrichment center gave him a chance to learn to measure and plan a building project and polished up his leadership skills as well.
Support Local Journalism
“We wanted it so we could provide the snakes, and the reptiles in general, with a more enriching environment,” Webster said. “For enrichment, we try to simulate natural behaviors, and we try to give the animals choice and control over their life as much as possible. Of course, our reptiles are normally inside all year round, but in their natural environment, they would be outdoors. They would have more things to do and more choices. This provides them with a lot more space and an outdoor environment.”
One side of the enclosure is lined with pine substrate, while the other includes a large container of water. Large natural branches are attached to the inside for the creatures that like to climb. Sometimes the keepers will release a live mouse into the enclosure, and let the mouse run around inside for a while to leave its scent, then remove it and put the reptiles in so they can root around looking for the now-absent rodent. Sometimes they put dead mice – their usual food – in with the reptiles, but hide it under the substrate to let them “hunt” for their food.
Some of the snakes and lizards enjoy climbing the branches and just basking in the afternoon sun, while others are content to stretch out and relax. The larger lizards, who might climb the screen and get their toes stuck, aren't usually placed in the enclosure. Reptiles can't regulate their body temperature, and have to sit in the sun to warm up, and move to the shade to cool off or even sit in the water, Webster said.
Visitors can watch the reptiles' more natural behavior, and this year, with the Herpetarium closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the enclosure allowed visitors to see the reptiles they wouldn't have been able to see otherwise.
“They have to do more behaviors like they'd do in the wild, and it's presumably more mentally stimulating for them,” he said. “And it's physically stimulating as well. It gives them more activity, more muscles to work, like when they're climbing, for example. It's good for them all the way around.”
Scovill Zoo through the years
Zoo pens
Baby burro
Cuddling goats
Charlie Brown
Self Start
Posing goat
Fancy feathers
Peacock
Malayan sun bear
New surroundings
Elusive prey
Greeting the goats
Scovill Farm Zoo goats
Angora kid
Sharing popcorn
Boa constrictor
Toucan
Burro and Shetland pony
Scottish Highlands cow
Baby llamas
Spider monkey
Roberta the bobcat
Raccoons
Attention-getter
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!