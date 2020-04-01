Retired Richland Community College professor stranded in Kenya due to coronavirus restrictions

DECATUR — Pixie Fennessey regularly takes two annual trips to Nairobi, Kenya, often spending the whole summer there working with the children at the By Grace Disabled and Orphans Centre.
Fennessey, who taught at Richland Community College for years, founded the non-profit Stand Up for Grace in 2009 to support the significant needs of the organization, which is in one of Nairobi's slums. She is in Kenya now, trying to get home to her new husband in Iowa, but it's proving difficult due to travel restrictions put in place during the coronavirus crisis.
“I first went with a group of students from RCC in 2005,” Fennessey said. “Since I retired and got married I changed my trip times. I arrived in February and was coming home in April. I do volunteer teaching at the orphanage.”
Several flights have been canceled, but on Wednesday, she thought she had finally secured a seat on a flight to Germany that was meant for German citizens. They had some seats left over and she was supposed to get one, but then a German citizen requested it and she was, again, stranded.
“So now I have no idea when or how I will get home,” Fennessey said.
Communication is somewhat sporadic in Kenya, but when she got word about the spreading coronavirus, she started trying to secure a way home.
“My original flight was to leave (Tuesday), but two weeks ago I changed it to leave earlier due to the coronavirus,” she said. “That flight, plus one other, was also canceled. The government then shut down the airport in Nairobi on March 25 for all planes coming and going except for cargo planes. I was registered at the Embassy and called there today.”
The United States Embassy has urged her to get out as soon as possible, and even when she does, she'll have to spend two weeks in isolation once she reaches home. Only 60 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the country as of Wednesday, but it is expected to increase, as it has elsewhere.
“Having broken my hip in Kenya a few years ago, I have very little faith in the medical system here,” Fennessey said “The children at the orphanage I work at have been in quarantine for a week. Hopefully, they will not be affected by the virus. I hope I make it back and the children stay safe.”
Fennessey's friend of 40 years, Debra Wylie, is retired from Illinois State University and has been helping by contacting officials in this country who might be able to do something to get Fennessey on a plane, including state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur.
“I think the world of her,” Wylie said. “She's a wonderful person and has been an angel in her work with the orphanage in Nairobi. She's played a very important role and she's been an instructor in Decatur for probably 20 plus years and touched a lot of lives that way. She's a real hero.”
While working to help her friend, Wylie has been encouraged by the way people have been kind and concerned.
“Even at this unusually stressful time, there are so many good people out there,” Wylie said.
