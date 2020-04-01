Retired Richland professor stranded in Kenya due to coronavirus restrictions

DECATUR — Pixie Fennessey regularly takes two annual trips to Nairobi, Kenya, often spending the whole summer there working with the children at the By Grace Disabled and Orphans Centre.

Fennessey, who taught at Richland Community College for years, founded the non-profit Stand Up for Grace in 2009 to support the significant needs of the organization, which is in one of Nairobi's slums. She is in Kenya now, trying to get home to her new husband in Iowa, but it's proving difficult due to travel restrictions put in place during the coronavirus crisis.

“I first went with a group of students from RCC in 2005,” Fennessey said. “Since I retired and got married I changed my trip times. I arrived in February and was coming home in April. I do volunteer teaching at the orphanage.”

Several flights have been canceled, but on Wednesday, she thought she had finally secured a seat on a flight to Germany that was meant for German citizens. They had some seats left over and she was supposed to get one, but then a German citizen requested it and she was, again, stranded.

“So now I have no idea when or how I will get home,” Fennessey said.