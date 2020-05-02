Returning to Decatur, 2 new law school grads mark milestone changed by pandemic

MOUNT ZION — Gage Barrows and Ryan Beavers went to Mount Zion High School together, played baseball together and, somewhat accidentally, attended law school together.
“We figured out we were going to go to school together,” Barrows said. “We've been hanging out all the time. It's crazy to know someone you've known your whole life (away at school).”
Both young men are finishing up at St. Louis University School of Law this month, though both are also disappointed they won't have a graduation ceremony to celebrate this milestone.
They're also disappointed that the Illinois Supreme Court has pushed back the Illinois State Bar Exam until September. While a law school graduate receives the degree of juris doctor, he's not officially an attorney until he has passed that exam and received his license, and both have jobs already secured in Decatur.
Barrows is working for Featherstun, Gaumer, Stocks, Flynn, & Eck LLC while Beavers will begin working for Macon County Title Co. They'll be working right across the street from each other, allowing the “team” they've developed in law school to continue to flourish in their respective careers.
During their time in law school, they've worked together in a law clinic and trial advocacy. Barrows' field of interest is litigation and Beavers' is real estate, and the two fields will blend nicely in the event their “pipe dreams,” as Barrows jokingly called them, of eventually teaming up professionally, ever come to pass.
Barrows said one reason he chose the law as a career is that it gives him an opportunity to have a real effect on changing people's lives and helping those who need it.
“My dad's a police officer, so I've always been interested in the law,” Barrows said, though he doesn't want to work as a prosecutor; he prefers being a defense attorney. “I was a witness in case one time in high school, and it was a life-changing event for me. It made me see how much power lawyers really do have.
“They are one of the jobs where everything you do directly impacts an individual life, and the way you perform will make life a lot better or a lot worse for someone. I like the individualness of it, being the one people go to to fix their problems. It makes you feel your job matters.”
Beavers also has an interest in the business side of the law, which is what drew him to real estate.
“I actually did my (master's of business administration) while I was in law school,” Beavers said. “That's why I missed the first internship opportunity. I wanted to get an MBA because I have a business background from my time in undergrad. I thought it would be useful. I'd like to be involved in legal and business in the future. Then I got the internship and doing real estate, property and probate litigation, and I learned a lot about litigation doing that.”
Both wanted to return to the Decatur area for the same reasons: family and friends are here, and they both love their hometown.
“A lot of people want to move away,” Beavers said. “I never had the drive or care to move away. I liked growing up in Decatur, I made a lot of good friends, and a lot of my friends still live in Decatur. I want to be back with my family.”
They will complete their schooling in the next couple of weeks and expect to have their degrees awarded by mid-June. Originally the Illinois Bar Exam was scheduled for July and both assumed they'd be spending the time between graduation and the exam studying, but now they'll be able to relax a bit and get settled before the real study begins in August.
“This coronavirus has caused change of plans,” Beavers said. He and his fiancee decided to move from to St. Louis to Decatur at the end of May.
He works as a law clerk for TdD Attorneys at Law LLC in St. Louis and will continue to do that until moving back to Decatur.
Barrows credits his mother, Lisa, a counselor at Futures Unlimited, with influencing him to choose litigation as his area of interest.
“She is obviously a huge influence in my life and has brought me around Futures since I was a child, which exposed me to those less fortunate than I,” he said “She has always gone above and beyond to help her students and those in need, which has instilled that quality in me. It is another big factor as to why I chose to practice law and goes back to what I said about solving problems.
“I just want to help in whatever area I can.”
