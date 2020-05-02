Returning to Decatur, 2 new law school grads mark milestone changed by pandemic

During their time in law school, they've worked together in a law clinic and trial advocacy. Barrows' field of interest is litigation and Beavers' is real estate, and the two fields will blend nicely in the event their “pipe dreams,” as Barrows jokingly called them, of eventually teaming up professionally, ever come to pass.

Barrows said one reason he chose the law as a career is that it gives him an opportunity to have a real effect on changing people's lives and helping those who need it.

“My dad's a police officer, so I've always been interested in the law,” Barrows said, though he doesn't want to work as a prosecutor; he prefers being a defense attorney. “I was a witness in case one time in high school, and it was a life-changing event for me. It made me see how much power lawyers really do have.

“They are one of the jobs where everything you do directly impacts an individual life, and the way you perform will make life a lot better or a lot worse for someone. I like the individualness of it, being the one people go to to fix their problems. It makes you feel your job matters.”