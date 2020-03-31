You are the owner of this article.
Reverse parade and garden kits help keep French Academy 'family' connected
0 comments
DECATUR — French Academy students aren't confined to one neighborhood or area.

French is a magnet school, and students live all over the district. As teachers throughout Central Illinois and the entire country are organizing car parades so they can wave at students and families and stay in contact at a safe distance, French's parent liaison Megan Meyrick was trying to figure out a way to make that happen at French.

“Being a magnet school and having children all across the city, it's been hard to map a route,” said Principal Julie Fane. “Last night she said, 'How about a reverse parade?' And she coordinated it with Cathy's grab and go.”

The statewide closure of schools to contain the coronavirus outbreak has sparked teachers, administrators and staff to take creative approaches for keeping kids engaged.

A reverse parade had teachers decorating the playground fence and making signs to tell students how much they miss them. 

Cathy Jones, the instructional coach, had already planned to hand out a “grab and go” garden kit, with seeds, cups, potting soil and instructions to help children start plants and make a garden at home. The kits were assembled by staff wearing gloves and masks and families picked them up with no contact. The staff made 50 and 47 were claimed, she said.

French usually has a garden club in the spring, Jones said, and knowing that the kids would miss out on that this year, she came up with the gardening kit as an alternative.

“We are a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) school,” Jones said. “We wanted them to be able to plant at home and possibly plant their own gardens.”

A big part of the curriculum next school year will be about gardens and plants, and the garden club was supposed to be especially important this spring as preparation for that. This is one way students can participate in spite of the shelter in place orders.

“I'm overjoyed,” Fane said of getting to see students. One family, who lives in the neighborhood of Wood and Monroe streets, walked on the other side of the street to maintain social distancing, carrying signs to tell the staff how much they're missed, too. Many of the families in cars had made signs, too.

Starting March 31, French is going to be an additional distribution site for school meals, and staff discussed being there weekly to wave at students when they pick up food, too, Fane said. 

“Our staff are genuinely missing the students,” said Fane, who described her own mood as “on Cloud Nine” after Monday's event. “We're big on family at French, and this our family and we're missing them.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Grab and Go meals for Decatur schools

WHEN: Meals will be distributed only on Tuesdays and Fridays. Three days’ worth of meals will be provided on Tuesdays and two days’ worth of meals on Fridays. Families will continue to receive meals for five days each week, and this will still include a breakfast and a lunch for each day’s meals.

WHERE: From 8-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays at Eisenhower High School, MacArthur High School, Stephen Decatur Middle School and Hope Academy. In addition to those current sites, Grab and Go meal distribution will be added at four additional sites: French STEM Academy, Muffley Elementary, Parsons Elementary, and South Shores Elementary from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. 

MORE ONLINE

Visit herald-review.com to see a video of the French Academy Reverse Parade. 

MORE INSIDE

  • A daily collection of national and international coronavirus updates. Page A7
  • Caterpillar implements sick leave, child care policies. Page A8
  • Virtual college fair offered. Page A8
0 comments
Concerned about COVID-19?

