Reverse parade and garden kits help keep French Academy 'family' connected

French usually has a garden club in the spring, Jones said, and knowing that the kids would miss out on that this year, she came up with the gardening kit as an alternative.

“We are a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) school,” Jones said. “We wanted them to be able to plant at home and possibly plant their own gardens.”

A big part of the curriculum next school year will be about gardens and plants, and the garden club was supposed to be especially important this spring as preparation for that. This is one way students can participate in spite of the shelter in place orders.

“I'm overjoyed,” Fane said of getting to see students. One family, who lives in the neighborhood of Wood and Monroe streets, walked on the other side of the street to maintain social distancing, carrying signs to tell the staff how much they're missed, too. Many of the families in cars had made signs, too.