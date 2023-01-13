 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MACON COUNTY HISTORY MUSEUM

Revolutionary War program offered at Macon County History Museum

DECATUR — A program on the southern campaign of the Revolutionary War will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Macon County History Museum, 5580 N. Fork Road.

Museum Director Nathan Pierce will focus on the importance the southern campaign of the Revolutionary War, with particular focus on the battles of Cowpens and Kings Mountain. He will also discuss the strategic brilliance of General Nathanael Greene (southern campaign commander), Daniel Morgan, and how their unorthodox guerilla tactics as well as forcing the more heavily equipped British to chase them through the swamplands eventually led to the British surrender at Yorktown.

