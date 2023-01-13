Revolutionary War program offered at Macon County History Museum

DECATUR — A program on the southern campaign of the Revolutionary War will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Macon County History Museum, 5580 N. Fork Road.
Museum Director Nathan Pierce will focus on the importance the southern campaign of the Revolutionary War, with particular focus on the battles of Cowpens and Kings Mountain. He will also discuss the strategic brilliance of General Nathanael Greene (southern campaign commander), Daniel Morgan, and how their unorthodox guerilla tactics as well as forcing the more heavily equipped British to chase them through the swamplands eventually led to the British surrender at Yorktown.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Joe and Becky hunt allow Decatur Christian students including Jordan Merriman, left, and Callie Hovis to touch and wear an assortment of animal furs while teaching them about early 1800's fur trade during the Prairie Life Days event at the Macon County History Museum Friday. Third grade classes from around the county visited the museum throughout the week to learn from various history presenters.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Mount Zion Grade School student Oliver Coleman competes in a hoop race with teacher Heather Guasco while learning about games played in the 19th century during the Prairie Life Days event at the Macon County History Museum Friday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Mount Zion Grade School student Oliver Coleman competes in a hoop race with teacher Heather Guasco while learning about games played in the 19th century during the Prairie Life Days event at the Macon County History Museum Friday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Prairie Life Days at the Macon County History Museum Friday May 5, 2017
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Prairie Life Days at the Macon County History Museum Friday May 5, 2017
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Prairie Life Days at the Macon County History Museum Friday May 5, 2017
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Prairie Life Days at the Macon County History Museum Friday May 5, 2017
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Prairie Life Days at the Macon County History Museum Friday May 5, 2017
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Prairie Life Days at the Macon County History Museum Friday May 5, 2017
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Prairie Life Days at the Macon County History Museum Friday May 5, 2017
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Prairie Life Days at the Macon County History Museum Friday May 5, 2017
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Prairie Life Days at the Macon County History Museum Friday May 5, 2017
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Prairie Life Days at the Macon County History Museum Friday May 5, 2017