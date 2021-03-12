 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richland and Adult Education offer introduction to healthcare class
0 comments
top story

Richland and Adult Education offer introduction to healthcare class

{{featured_button_text}}
Richland Community College
Provided photo

DECATUR — Registration for an Introduction to Healthcare Careers class will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, and Wednesday, March 17, in the Adult Education area at Decatur Public Library.

The class is offered by the Richland/Workforce Adult Education Consortium. Students will receive CPR and First Aid Training and preparation for the basic nurse assistant entrance exam. Plan on two hours for the registration process.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Child care is not available. Call (217) 875-7211, ext. 6264 for more information.

10 best large cities for women in the work force

The 10 best large cities for women in the work force based on women's earnings, income equality, and population growth. Source: Best cities for women in the work force (http://bit.ly/1hStYCw)

1 of 11

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News