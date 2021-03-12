Richland and Adult Education offer introduction to healthcare class

DECATUR — Registration for an Introduction to Healthcare Careers class will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, and Wednesday, March 17, in the Adult Education area at Decatur Public Library.

The class is offered by the Richland/Workforce Adult Education Consortium. Students will receive CPR and First Aid Training and preparation for the basic nurse assistant entrance exam. Plan on two hours for the registration process.

Child care is not available. Call (217) 875-7211, ext. 6264 for more information.

