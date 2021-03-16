Richland board approves fall 2021 tuition rate

DECATUR — Tuition rates for Richland Community College will not change in the 2021-22 academic year.

"This puts us in line with a majority of colleges in the state," said Greg Florian, vice president of finance and administration. "Seventy to 75 percent of colleges are doing the same thing."

In-district students and out-of-district students with charge-back authorization will pay $139, with fees for academic/technology/campus enhancement/wellness of $12 and a registration fee of $2 per credit hour, for a total of $153 per credit hour.

Online courses will also stay the same, $175 per credit hours with the same fees of $12 and $2 registration, for a total of $189 per credit hour.

Isaac Zuniga, vice president of student success, told the board that plans are underway but not complete for graduation ceremonies in May and he expects to have details available in the next several days.