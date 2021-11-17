Richland Board of Trustees seeks candidates to fill empty board seat

DECATUR — The Richland Community College Board of Trustees is seeking someone to fill the remaining term of Jaime Shobe-Brown.

Shobe-Brown recently moved to Springfield and on Tuesday, at the college's board meeting, tendered her resignation.

“She's living out of the college district and she said it wouldn't be right for her to not live in the district,” said board Chairman Wayne Dunning. “She offered her resignation and we accepted it last night. We hope to start the process in a week or two to get her replaced.”

Richland serves all or part of seven counties including part of Sangamon County, but not the part where Shobe-Brown lives, he said. Anyone interested in applying for the vacant board seat should email board secretary Madonna Brown, madonnab@richland.edu for information.

Dunning said he hopes to have the position filled in time for the college board's January meeting.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.