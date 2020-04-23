Richland cancels plant sale and Saturday Market for the season

DECATUR — Richland Community College has canceled its annual plant sale and Saturday Market for the whole season, due to the ongoing restrictions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and based on current recommendations from local and state public health and governmental officials.

“At the forefront of the decision-making is the health and safety of vendors, customers, and our community at-large. We were looking forward to building upon the very successful 2019 Saturday Market season and Plant Sale; unfortunately we will have to wait until next year to do so. We will continue to investigate new ways to improve upon the Saturday Market and Plant Sale to ensure that the 2021 season is the most successful of all,” says Deanna Koenigs, Saturday Market director and Small Farm coordinator.