DECATUR – Malik Campbell is a graduate of Richland Community College's EnRich and Essential Skills programs and as a result of that training, has a job at Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Vice President of Student Success Isaac Zuniga introduced Campbell and 12 other students who represent the wide spectrum of programs at Richland during the State of the College luncheon held on Wednesday. Those students included Decatur Public Schools Prep Academy students, who take college and high school classes at the same time so they will graduate with both a diploma and an associate's degree; students like Campbell, who receive job-ready training to go straight to work; students who take their first two years of classes at Richland preparatory to moving on to a four-year institution and a bachelor's degree; students who study in culinary or healthcare fields that will be able to begin their careers with an associate's degree.

Of the 13 students who spoke on Wednesday, Richland President Cris Valdez said, eight of them are in programs that didn't even exist in 2016, which highlights Richland's willingness to create career and training programs that students and businesses want.

“Richland is meeting the needs in our community and doing great things, and that's why your support is more important than ever,” Board of Trustees Chairman Wayne Dunning said to the crowd.

The Prep Academy, Valdez said, is an example of a program that Richland hadn't thought of. Dual credit classes before the Prep Academy were generally offered only to high school juniors and seniors, to give them a leg up toward meeting college requirements, but when Ashley Grayned, Decatur's executive director of innovative programs and strategic planning, approached the college with the Prep Academy idea, Richland was willing to create a new partnership, which will begin its third year in the fall.

“(The Prep Academy's success) opens opportunities to create space and pathways to careers like nursing or manufacturing,” Valdez said.

The college offers training for employees of Decatur's ambulance service, Abbott EMS, and partners with TCCI Manufacturing, developing training for people in the field of electrification that will include electric vehicles, Valdez said. The Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center has trained 1,000 recruits for police and corrections since 2018, and the Culinary Institute provides 900 to 1,100 meals for those recruits every weekday.

Richland is able to make shifts like that quickly to meet changing needs, and over the last several years, demographics have changed dramatically. EnRich represents 15% of Richland's students, and that program didn't exist in 2016. That year, 85 to 90%t of Richland students were in credit classes, many preparing to go on to four-year universities. Now, though the total number of students in credit classes is about the same, they only represent 57% of Richland students.

“We need to understand the trends and get ahead of them,” Valdez said.

And meeting the needs of students, he said, is their main focus: not just academic needs, but mental health and financial needs as well. Surveys of college students show that the cost of education is the No. 1 barrier to obtaining a degree, but mental health challenges is No. 2. The Richland Foundation provided $927,000 in scholarships this year, with a goal of $1 million, and provided $35,000 in emergency relief for students. If a student had car trouble, couldn't afford food, or any other need like that, the college was able to help, Valdez said, to keep students in school and help them meet their goals.

