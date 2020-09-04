Richland Community College adjusts amid COVID shift

“We've had some students enrolled in Iowa State, Arizona State, Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, who had opted to stay with us who are from the area,” said Isaac Zuniga, vice president of student success. “We have seen an increase, not so much so for local universities in our surrounding area, but students who have gone to further universities. We are seeing an uptick of that.”

The majority of those students, Zuniga said, are taking their general education courses at Richland and will likely go on to those universities later.

“When you have a university experience nullified because of COVID and have gone into remote learning, why not come to the local community college and get an academic experience?” he said.

That was the reason Ashley Arnold chose Richland as her first choice.

"Right now, with COVID-19, if you go the community college route, it will also be much cheaper compared to what a four-year charges for similar classes," she said. "While most incoming college students want to go off on their own, which is completely understandable, it's also important to take into account whether you are ready for that step."

Against the gap year