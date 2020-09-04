Richland Community College adjusts amid COVID shift

DECATUR — College student Virginia Book said she knows people her age who decided to opt out of the school year because of COVID-19.
“A few of my friends decided to take a semester off, and I can’t say I didn’t consider it as well,” Book said. “With a global pandemic going on around us, there is a lot of stress that is also a factor."
She ended up taking classes at Richland Community College, which is seen as an affordable option close to home for students facing concerns about the virus or uncertainties about four-year universities.
Colleges around the country have either opened with online-only classes, or switched to an online-only format after trying to open with in-person classes which had to be converted to online when COVID-19 cases started appearing on campus. Very few are offering discounts for virtual instruction.
According to market research firm Fullscreen, more than 6,300 COVID-19 cases have been linked to 270 U.S. colleges over the course of the pandemic. As more universities abandon plans to reopen and decide instead to keep classes online this fall, it’s leading to conflict between students who say they deserve tuition discounts and college leaders who insist remote learning is worth the full cost.
Among the Fullscreen findings:
- While 44% of college students are completely open to online learning, 43% of students are open to online learning but expect a discount in tuition from their college or university
- 3% are unwilling to enroll in online-only classes if it is unsafe for colleges and universities to open
- 63% of college students are not considering taking a year off
In some ways, community colleges are better equipped to weather the pandemic than traditional four-year universities. Unlike larger institutions, community colleges don’t rely on revenue from residence halls — which will plummet if students don’t return to campus for fear of getting sick.
Nearly all of Richland's classes are online, with only a few offering in-person labs. While Richland hasn't seen an influx of students who were planning to attend local universities, they have heard from students who had planned to go much further who have decided to stay local instead.
“We've had some students enrolled in Iowa State, Arizona State, Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, who had opted to stay with us who are from the area,” said Isaac Zuniga, vice president of student success. “We have seen an increase, not so much so for local universities in our surrounding area, but students who have gone to further universities. We are seeing an uptick of that.”
The majority of those students, Zuniga said, are taking their general education courses at Richland and will likely go on to those universities later.
“When you have a university experience nullified because of COVID and have gone into remote learning, why not come to the local community college and get an academic experience?” he said.
That was the reason Ashley Arnold chose Richland as her first choice.
"Right now, with COVID-19, if you go the community college route, it will also be much cheaper compared to what a four-year charges for similar classes," she said. "While most incoming college students want to go off on their own, which is completely understandable, it's also important to take into account whether you are ready for that step."
Against the gap year
The Illinois Community College Board, which oversees 48 community colleges and one consortium across the state, will release fall enrollment data next month.
One concern is that students might choose to pause their studies or opt out of college altogether because of cost or other uncertainties. To combat that, the board launched a messaging campaign against the gap year, instead encouraging students to enroll at their local community college and earn credits that can be transferred to another institution.
Usually during times of high unemployment, community colleges typically see more demand for career training and professional development. After the Great Recession, community colleges and vocational schools offering programs in cosmetology and automotive training saw enrollment spike.
But researchers warn that today’s economic conditions are distinct and note that community colleges have become less popular since enrollment peaked in 2010, according to the American Association of Community Colleges.
Vocational classes at community colleges often rely on experiential learning, but students might be hesitant to return due to health concerns.
“You can’t be a welder without having actually done a weld,” said College Board Executive Director Brian Durham. “You may be able to learn English composition online, but you really need to work in the shop and do some welding in order to do that, so there are many occupational areas that require face-to-face.”
There also can be technological hurdles.
For a non-traditional student like Fred Book, who is Virginia Book's father, the technology required for online classes could be a little more daunting than for students who grew up with it. The elder Book credits Richland's Veterans Affairs department for making it easier.
“Richland has an awesome veterans' community,” he said. “Dan McAlpine, the Veterans’ Affairs coordinator, and our success coach, has worked hard to build a supportive and comfortable environment for vets. Since spring break 2020, some of the non-traditional students like myself had to adjust to more technology than we were used to (and) once the transition was made, coming back to RCC was a no-brainer. If I were considering going to a state university as an underclassman, with the question of going to class from a dorm room, no question, going to Richland is only logical.”
'Still moving forward'
Lake Land College in Mattoon also is offering a variety of options, from in-person, to online, to a hybrid model, said Mercury Bowen, communications engagement coordinator. Counselors have heard both from students who are worried about online classes and face-to-face classes and has worked with them to help them be comfortable no matter what form their classes take.
“The college has implemented extensive safety precautions to create a safe environment including a daily Campus Visit Screening Form and a COVID Check-In Station where everyone coming to a college facility must prove they have completed the screening form and have a mask with them,” Bowen said. “Social distancing signage is placed throughout, as well as the requirement that face masks that cover the nose and mouth are required in all college facilities."
Richland has taken similar safety precautions on campus.
Hallie Niemerg of Mattoon is majoring in elementary education at Lake Land College, and she decided to attend Lake Land rather than pay more to study online at a university.
“Lake Land provided being closer to home with my family as well as being more affordable,” Niemerg said. “I didn’t see the necessity of paying a lot more money to go away from home and not be able to go on campus for classes anyway.”
Zuniga said Richland has added several services since his arrival, he said, which provide students with a traditional college experience, and in light of the pandemic, has added META Health Therapy Services, which provides mental health counseling with virtual visits. The college also has a food bank for students who are struggling, and assistance with rent and utilities if that's an issue, too.
“We pride ourselves in evolving as an institution,” he said. “(The pandemic) is unfortunate for us, because we had just started semester planning. The science labs, math labs, learning resource center, remodels we're doing, were planned for this semester. We're still moving forward and hope that soon students can take advantage of those.”
Virginia Book said Richland staff have been incredibly supportive in what's an unprecedented moment.
"The staff at Richland knows that this is a difficult time for all of us," she said, "and they want to take care of their students in such a difficult time."
