Richland Community College Alumni Association told hold trivia night

Richland Community College Alumni Association will hold a trivia night 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 in the Shilling Community Education Center.

Teams of up to eight people are forming now. Cost is $10 per person. Proceeds will benefit the Investing in the Future Scholarship Fund.

Snacks and a cash bar will be available. Call (217) 875-7200, ext. 6203, or email alumni@richland.edu.

Community Foundation

The Community Foundation of Macon County offers a variety of scholarships, with applications opening online on Jan. 1 at maconcountygives.org.

High school seniors who have been accepted at an accredited college or university may apply as well as current college students. The deadline is 11:50 p.m. Sunday, March 1.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

