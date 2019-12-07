Richland Community College Alumni Association told hold trivia night

Members of the 1944 Decatur High football team gather around coach Francis "Smock" White in 1994. Players are, from left, Bill Rotz, Lynn Edwards, Bob Metzger, Paul Doyle, Jim Spears, Don Luallen, Bill Dickinson and Alzo Stevens.
🏈 Recognize anyone? 35 high school football photos from the Herald & Review archives
Eisenhower High School football players, from left, Julian Watson, Zamani Walter and Todd Jacobs in September 1991.
Eisenhower High School players, from left, Mark Cooley, Kirk Bellinger, Brian Tish, Steve Schmitt, Jeff Walker, Brian Tish, John Kelly and Tim Smith in October 1977.
Eisenhower High School players Bob Williams, Pat Ruwe, Bill Kling and Steve Burcham in November 1978.
Eisenhower High School players, from left, Jeff Innis, Carl Coleman, Jeff Wright and Mike Shamhart in September 1979.
Eisenhower High School players Greg Hendricker, Malcom Livingston and Jamie Eubanks in September 1988.
MacArthur High School players Richard Muse and Tom Taylor in November 1972.
MacArthur High School players Rusty Mayberry, Keith Heaton, Ted Miller, Steve Scott, Greg Scott and Ted Garfield in 1979.
MacArthur High School players, from left, Larry Bollhorst, Bill Nicholson, Brad Clark and Wayne Tackaberry in October 1980.
MacArthur High School players, from left, Brad Clark, Bill Nicholson, Kirk Kettlekamp and Danny Lee.
The MacArthur High School football team in 1984.
Macon High School players Stan Evans, Jon Rhodes, Dave Overlin and Mark Hite in 1973.
Macon High School players Clay Gray, Brent Collins, Terry Henderson, Richard Lancaster, Al Kilzer, Dennis Ramsey and Bryan Pease.
Macon High School players, from left, Steve Craft, Brian Sprague and Gerald Temples in 1977.
Macon High School players, from left, Jeff Byers, Dave Evans, Dana Hite, Kevin Nolan and Mike Boggs in 1977.
Macon High School players, from left, Steve Adcock, Brian Adcock, Rick Markham and Bob Clemens in 1977.
Maroa-Forsyth High School football team in 1980.
Maroa-Forsyth High School players, from left, Randy Lane, Greg Thompson, Tony Blair, Tom Pennypacker and Darren Haenny.
Maroa-Forsyth High School players, from left, Steve Horne, Ricky James, Doug Gray and Roland Teeters.
Maroa-Forsyth High School players, from left, Lynn Sill, Jim Burns, David Boys and Phil Harris.
Maroa-Forsyth High School players Bill McClure, John Brown, Tony Neps, Tim Lucas, Rodney Harrelson, Chad Johnson, Larry Bricker and Tim Lohness.
Mount Zion High School players Scott Bates, Steve Craycroft and Rick Hedden in October 1977.
Mount Zion High School players, from left, Todd Jefson, Gary Hull, Rod Shields, Darrell Conder, Bob Hood and Jeff Cutler in October 1979.
Mount Zion High School players Joe Fletcher, Mark McCleary, Todd Smith and Rob Davis in 1981.
Mount Zion High School players, from left, Greg Bonds, Scott Fancher, Brad Stuart and Steve Fischer in 1984.
Mount Zion High School players, from left, Loren Sphar, Bob Licklider, Chad Hale, Todd Venters and Todd Vance in September 1988.
St. Teresa Catholic High School players, from left, Mike Bushell, Mike O'Connell and Jim Feriozzi.
St. Teresa Catholic High School players, from left, Tim Cloyd, Pat Morrison, Matt Vandercar and Shawn Norton in September 1976.
St. Teresa Catholic High School players, from left, Andy Alexander, Ken Minks, Mike Luchetti, Brian Keller and Todd Moore in August 1990.
St. Teresa Catholic High School players, from left, Gene Stimler, John Graves, David Peck, Trent Moore and Chris Kerwood in 1990.
St. Teresa Catholic High School players Todd Moore, Shawn Moore, Mike Luchetti, Troy Phillips and Nate Quihuis in 1991.
Stephen Decatur High School players Mike Tate, Jerry Thomas, Dave Perry and Rick Singer in 1971.
Stephen Decatur High School players, from left, LeRoy Smith, Jeff Doolin, Greg Bobbett and Greg Watchinski in 1991.
Stephen Decatur High School players, Joe Reid, Erick Blackwell, Cornealous West, Andy Holtzscher, Antwane McClelland and Marc Eller.
Stephen Decatur High School players Brian Miller, Troy Moffett, Brian Eller and Greg Watchinski in 1992.
