Richland Community College board elects officers
Richland Community College
DECATUR — Wayne Dunning has been elected chairman of the Richland Community College Board of Trustees.

The board met Tuesday to seat the newly elected members of the board and conduct its reorganization following the April 6 election.

Incumbent Tom Ritter and Vicki Carr, who had been appointed to the board following the resignation in 2019 of Jim Underwood, were elected to six-year terms.

Jaime Shobe-Brown, who also was on the April ballot for a six-year term, was appointed by the board to fill the final two years of Underwood's term. There were no candidates on the ballot for the seat.

During the reorganization portion of the meeting, Carr was named vice-chair and Dale Colee was named secretary.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

