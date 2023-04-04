DECATUR — While two incumbents are set to retain their seats on the Richland Community College Board of Trustees, the winner of a third open spot will remain unknown for weeks.

Incumbents Wayne Dunning and Ben Andreas were unopposed. Board member Bruce Campbell decided not to seek another term, opening up the final spot.

Newcomers Marcy Rood and Anthony “Tony” Albertina filed their declarations of intent as write-in candidates in February, too late to get their names on the ballot. To win the open board seat, one of them would need at least 50 votes, the equivalent of the number of petition signatures required of the recognized candidates.

However, no results for the write-in candidates will be available until the votes are canvassed, Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said.

"We're looking forward to seeing who that third person might be," said Dunning, currently chairman of the board, "and if the write-in candidates don't have a sufficient number of votes, we'll appoint a third trustee so we can have a full board.”

Albertina is a recreation supervisor for the Decatur Park District who served on the Collinsville school board before moving to the community about 10 years ago. Rood works in the green energy field and has served on the Macon County Board.

Richland's district also includes pieces of Sangamon, Moultrie, Christian, Logan, Shelby, Piatt and DeWitt counties.

Dunning, who has served on the board since 1993, said he was excited to serve another term and happy for Andreas.

“I'm blessed that the community put their trust in me again,” he said.

Andreas, a Decatur native who graduated from Richland and Millikin University, is an owner of Main Place Properties. He was appointed last year to fill the seat vacated by Jaime Shobe-Brown, who resigned in November 2021 after moving out of the district.

He could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night.

