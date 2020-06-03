Richland Community College classes to remain online only for summer term

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Students at Richland Community College started their summer courses online Monday, allowing students to stay on track with their educational goals in a safe environment.

Although the Central Illinois region has moved to Phase 3, the Richland campus and programs will remain closed until Phase 4 as outlined in the Restore Illinois Plan. Richland leadership is developing a phased approach to reopen campus with a focus on the safety of the campus community.

"The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff is our greatest priority," Richalnd President Cristobal "Cris" Valdez, said. "We remain committed to providing our students a high-quality education while following social distancing and public health guidelines."

Richland will make it a priority to safely return students and faculty to campus to complete their spring 2020 lab requirements.

"As restrictions are lifted, we will begin to reach out to students unable to complete spring semester due to lab requirements," Denise Crews, vice president of Academic Services, said.

Richland employees will continue working remotely as the college remains in Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois Plan and phase back onto campus as restrictions allow.